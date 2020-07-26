Going for the buckle: Area 4-Hers compete in horse show

For participants of the 4H Horse Program, it’s about more than riding and ribbons — it’s about building bonds.

“He’s my best friend,” Emmie Dedic said of her horse.

She’s had him for about a year in a half, and in that time she’s found her happy place on his back.

During the Scotts Bluff County Fair Horse Show on Saturday, the pair’s relationship landed them on top more than once. Dedic placed first in both English and Western Pleasure, as well as first in horsemanship and second in showmanship.

She said the most difficult part is staying calm and collected, especially if a horse started to get uncooperative. That’s why a strong bond helps, she said.

Jessica and Justine Wilkinson echoed the sentiment, saying that their bond with their animals is what makes them successful.

Jessica’s favorite event is Western Pleasure, while Justine opts for Ranch Pleasure. In Western Pleasure, riders make their way around the arena at once.

As they go, they’re given different commands in regards to things such as speed and direction. In the competition, judges are looking for a horse that consistently works with their rider to meet the instructions.

“You really focus on the team you have with your horse,” Jessica said.

In Ranch Pleasure, riders must complete a pattern in an unmarked arena. They must be able to memorize the pattern and eye the arena as they go to determine when to make each movement.

“There is a lot of thinking about where to do specific things,” said Justine. “You have to coordinate with your horse.”

The two have been riding for about five years and got into the horse program because they were raised on a farm and their parents were familiar with it.

“Both of our parents did 4-H,” Jessica said.

“They thought it would be a good experience for us,” Justine said.

When they weren’t competing, the girls sat next to their trailer reading, not far from where their friends were tied.

The sisters and Dedic all said that they’ve enjoyed their time in 4-H and competing at fair. Dedic said she’d tell anybody to give the horse program a try, and not because she went home with ribbons and other prizes.

“This has been the best experience of my life,” she said. “I am the happiest when I am with him.”