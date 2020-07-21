Goshen County Fair Board members confirm the 2020 Goshen County Fair will take place as planned, allowing the community to come together while keeping their (social) distance.

Goshen County Fair Board Vice Chairman, Michael McNamee said, the 2020 Goshen County Fair, taking place July 30-Aug. 8, will be “as traditional as possible” while fair staff members work within guidelines from state health officers.

“Our main commitment as a fair board was to try to move forward and conduct as normal of a county fair as possible for the youth of Goshen County,” McNamee said.

According to fair board members, the 2020 Platte Valley Companies Rubber Check Race, originally scheduled for Aug. 7, has been canceled due to health safety priorities, but the remainder of events will be taking place as scheduled.

The Goshen County Fair will also include all traditional 4-H shows, exhibits and events, Goshen County 4-H extension volunteer Kylie Carson said.

“I think it is important to have those (4-H) experiences ... and just being able to show those skills and projects which they worked so hard on all year long is so important,” Carson said.

The county fair holds importance, allowing 4-H’ers to come together alongside community members to recognize Goshen Counties’ agricultural background in a fun atmosphere, Goshen County Economic Development Community Development Director Sandy Hoehn said.

“This year more than others, I think it is important to show residents that our community can still come together in times of struggle and have some fun,” Hoehn said, “and it is definitely important for the community to show support to all the kids that worked really hard to raise all their animals this year.”

Carson said within 4-H they are providing extra sanitizing stations for kids and while they are not requiring wearing masks, they still encourage it if individuals are comfortable.

All 4-H and other major fair events, Pinnacle Bank Young Un’s Ranch Round Up, the fair parade, H & R Block Buddy Barrel Bonanza and WYRULEC Ranch Rodeo will be open to the public.

Mcnamee said the unpredictability of COVID-19 could change circumstances, and he encourages the public to be flexible with possible schedule and capacity changes.

“The biggest thing is going to be social distancing, and we will adhere to their (the state’s) regulations as far as the number of participants, the number of spectators involved with the different aspects of the fair,” McNamee said.“I think there is always that possibility that there could be changes with that (COVID-19 case numbers) which would require us to in turn change what we are doing. So we will constantly be monitoring it, and we would encourage those people that are interested in coming and taking part in the fair to be mindful of those changes that could be coming as well.”

Goshen County Fair Board Chairman Randy Steben said the public should feel confident in attending the fair, knowing that the necessary health safety measures are being taken by the fair board, which includes additional sanitizing stations, social distancing and regulating participants and spectators involved with events and sticking to proper capacity numbers.

“We (Goshen County Fair Board) have been making sure that the events we are putting on will meet all of the COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, and all of our event approvals requested to state health officers have been granted, allowing us to proceed and function within their guidelines,” McNamee said. “The health and well being of our county and our residents is a big concern for us and we want to make sure that we play by the rules and do the right thing when it comes to the residents of Goshen County.”

