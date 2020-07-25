Gov. Ricketts outlines legislative priorities

Gov. Pete Ricketts outlined his legislative priorities during a Friday morning speech before state senators and chief among them were the stalled property tax relief and business incentives.

Ricketts outlined four priorities in a short speech before the Unicameral which has struggled with passing bills and instead spent time exchanging comments over "racist" mailers, tweets, the existence of human-caused climate change and abortion. Thirteen days remain in the 2020 session.

“I’m not saying it’s going to be easy,” Ricketts said, adding that the struggle of legislators to pass legislation was comparable to the struggle of citizens to endure COVID-19.

Among his four priorities, the property tax relief bill (LB 1106) was outlined first. The bill is sponsored by Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn and has so far seen a lot of debate but made no progress to becoming law.

The proposed bill would lower valuations and subsequently lower taxes by 15%. However, this would also reduce the revenue that schools were allowed to collect. To counter this, the bill increases state spending on education by $500 million.

The state’s education community opposes the measure entirely.

ImagiNE Nebraska Act, a business incentive package, was another of Ricketts’ call-outs. The bill (LB 720) proposed to update the current set of incentives called the Nebraska Advantage Act.

The proposed bill provides wage and income tax credits, sales and use tax refunds and exemptions, and a personal property tax exemption to businesses that met a minimum qualifying wage floor for employees.

A comprise amendment to the bill would also require those businesses to offer employees health insurance

That bill was introduced in 2019 by Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward and is being blocked by Sen. Steve Erdman, of Bayard, along with a collection of other rural senators.

Erdman said the bill prioritizes aid to out-of-state companies and that property tax relief would have a greater effect on Nebraska businesses.

There’s been talk of packaging the property tax bill with the incentives bill for both to receive the votes they need to pass. As of the publication of this article, no such plan had been officially proposed.

The governor’s other expressed priorities were the $2.6 billion the Nebraska Transformational Project (NExT) at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the Veterans Tax Relief bill, which is scheduled for final reading.

The NEXT Project is seeking $300 million from the state to help fund the multi-billion dollar revamp of the University of Nebraska’s Medical Center.

The governor also touted the state’s COVID-19 response and economic resilience.

Senators held an early session Friday, before leaving at lunch for the weekend. A portion of Friday’s proceedings saw the introduction of a tweet.

Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte told Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln to “shut up” during an abortion debate. The comment inspired a tweet from another senator, which Groene took offense to.

Sen. Julie Slama of Peru used the opportunity to fire back at Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha in their continuing verbal dogfight over mailers dubbed racist by Chambers that were sent out in April.

The session continues on Monday.