Speaking to area health officials and professionals at 16th Empire on Tuesday, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Panhandle public health officials have responded effectively to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it isn't over yet.

As of Monday, the Panhandle has recorded 439 cases of COVID-19, including six deaths.

"I'm sure that when you all signed up for this, you knew that (a pandemic) was a possibility in public health, but didn’t really expect it to happen,” Ricketts said. “Certainly, I never expected it as Governor.”

He began the hour-long address by thanking the officials and professionals in the party room at 16th Empire and boasted about the state’s relative success in managing the pandemic.

“As you all know, it’s a virus. We can’t stop this from coming. But we can slow it down enough so that we preserve our hospital system. And in that, we’ve been 100% successful,” Ricketts said.

He attributed the state’s success to it’s scattered population and early response to the virus.

Nebraska saw its first case March 6. Ricketts issued a State of Emergency order a week later.

During his speech, the governor compared this response to New York, the pandemic’s early epicenter, where schools stayed open until March 15.

“Because of that early action, we’ve been able to take the steps to slow down the virus,” Ricketts said.

Ricketts also touched on his controversial stance about mask requirements. So far, Nebraska is one the few states without any kind of mask requirement.

“There may be a perception that I am anti wearing masks — that’s not true,” Ricketts said.

While Ricketts has resisted calls for a statewide mask requirement, he regularly emphasizes their importance in containing the spread of COVID-19, he said. There are 34 states with state-wide masks requirements and 16 (including Nebraska) without.

He said his resistance comes from his assumption that if he started mandating masks, Nebraskans will want to do the opposite. He said he believes it’s more effective to educate people about why they need to wear a mask than to force them to wear one.

“It’s just like when you’re a parent, when you tell your kids to do something, especially when they get older, they start to resist,” Ricketts said.

Lancaster County is the only municipality in the state with a requirement, outside of school districts. Douglas county tried to implement a mask requirement but was shut down by the state attorney general.

Finally, Ricketts addressed the “new normal” of life in the time of the coronavirus.

“(The federal government) hopes to have a vaccine here by January, maybe a little earlier,” Ricketts said. “But, I think we also have to assume that there may never be a vaccine, or the vaccine is not 100% effective.”

He said health care officials and professionals have to start thinking about how to make people understand that living adjacent to COVID-19 is the new normal.In all, the speech was received well by the crowd, including Nan Gould, emergency management coordinator for Chadron.

“I do like that there is a plan for phase four and that it’s really being left up to the local health districts since our state is so diverse,” Gould said. “I feel like (Ricketts is) there in support of what our local public health decides.”