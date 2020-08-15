During Operation Iraqi Freedom 2 (OIF 2), a big concern for Chad Nelson was overhead mortar and rocket fire. Today, his concern is watching for foul balls coming from neighboring Oregon Trail Park where the Western Nebraska Pioneers play their home baseball games.

Nelson has been a member of the Nebraska Army National Guard for the past 33 years and is now Chief Warrant Officer (CW-4) stationed at the Gering Armory. His unit is the 734th CSSB, the Combat Sustainment Support Battalion headquartered in Kearney.

Nelson said he’s a technician, which is dual status. On weekends, he’s a traditional National Guardsman drilling with his unit.

Monday through Friday, he’s a federal technician, supervising the maintenance shop at the Gering Armory. They provide mechanical equipment support for all the Guard units in the Panhandle.

“Guard units in Scottsbluff, Alliance and Chadron bring all their equipment here for required scheduled maintenance and any repairs that are needed,” Nelson said. “We do everything from changing oil to changing engines.”

A 1980 graduate of Scottsbluff High School, Nelson was wondering about a possible career when he talked with the recruiter at the Scottsbluff Armory, next to the high school. When the recruiter listed diesel mechanics as a potential career path, he said yes.

He’d already had some experience in the automotive field. Starting at 15 as shop assistant with the old Cannon Brothers Ford, Nelson would sometimes help the mechanics with basic maintenance like oil changes and lubrication.

He was originally in the Guard from 1979 to 1985 before he got out. But during his nine-year hiatus from service, the Middle East became a hot spot and Nelson began to consider his future again.

In 2003, Nelson was at home with his wife watching television coverage of the first Iraq War. He’d been a soldier since he was 17, so Nelson started to think he should be there to help support the troops.

In November 2003, Nelson shipped out for the Iraq desert with the 267th Ordinance Company based in Lincoln. He was there until February 2005.

At the time, Nelson was still enlisted status as a Sergeant First Class, but was assigned to supervise the maintenance shop at an Iraqi airbase just outside Saddam Hussein’s hometown of Tikrit.

“The hottest day I experienced there was 137 degrees,” he said “We still had to wear our body armor and helmet as well as carry a weapon because we were in a war zone.”

The mechanics were reminded on a daily basis they were in a war zone, as they became a frequent target for mortar and rocket fire.

“We weren’t there for three days before the first rockets hit about a mile away,” Nelson said. “I’d just bedded down when I thought the roof was coming down. Fortunately, whoever was firing the rockets had a poor aim. Sometimes they’d hit buildings but we didn’t lose anyone to those attacks.”

The 48 mechanics supported several units, transportation companies, military police, explosive ordinance personnel and others with vehicle maintenance and recovery.

“We had three Hemtt wreckers to recover vehicles that had broken down and bring them back for repairs,” Nelson said. “The sand and high heat in that region was very hard on equipment.”

At the beginning of OIF 2, it was common to see vehicles that were hit by IEDs (improvised explosive devices). That sometimes happened 10 times a day in some areas.

Humvee vehicles at the time had soft tops and doors and no armor to protect the undercarriage. Their five-ton trucks just had metal doors with no armor at all.

So in 2004, Nelson’s maintenance shop was given the responsibility of initiating the first Humvee add-on armor mission.

Back then, sandbags were being placed on the floor of vehicles and Vietnam era flak jackets were hung over the doors to protect against IED blasts. Nelson said it wasn’t very effective.

“We started hanging after-market armor on the Humvees in an effort to save soldiers’ lives,” he said. “Our time in Iraq really became a research and development program for trying different things to make the vehicles safer for the troops.”

Today, any military vehicle that goes into a war zone is armor plated. That was caused by changes in how combat was organized.

“Transportation companies were traditionally placed behind the front lines to provide supplies, fuel, water and food for the troops,” Nelson said. “About the time of the Iraq Wars, they were becoming the targets and there were no front lines. So we had to figure out a way to keep those guys safe. That’s how our armor project evolved and I can’t say enough good things about my guys and the work they did.”

Nelson said the real reward was when active duty military personnel would stop by the maintenance shop to thank them.

“One sergeant told us we’d just put armor on his unit’s Humvee a week before,” he said. “All his soldiers survived an IED blast that hit their vehicle. That was a good feeling for us because those soldiers could go home to their families.”

Since his assignment as Chief Warrant Officer at the Gering Armory maintenance facility, Nelson is no longer ducking mortar fire. However, the facility occasionally gets a hit by a baseball from the Western Nebraska Pioneers, who play their home games just across the fence from the armory perimeter.

“We adhere to a rapid turnaround,” he said. “A unit brings in a vehicle for repairs and we get them done as soon as possible and get the vehicle back into service so it’s available for any mission the unit is on. Remember, the Guard can be activated by the governor as well as the president.”

Some of the assignments Guard units have handled recently include peaceful protests, flood relief, storm cleanup and COVID-19 testing. As Nelson said, the Guard is very versatile.

“One of the most rewarding times in my career has been when I could go somewhere and help people who really need it and appreciate me being there,” he said.

So after 33 years and nearing mandatory retirement at 60, Nelson said he’s thankful for the amazing career he’s had with the National Guard.

“My focus at this point in my life is to share my experiences with the young people in my formation who might be considering a career in mechanics,” he said. “I won’t be here forever, but I hope I can set an example or say something that will benefit them. I’ve been blessed and I want to give back.”

