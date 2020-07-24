Crops in Scotts Bluff County were hit with severe hail on Sunday causing costly damage to plants during crucial growth stages, leaving some farmers with nothing to show for a season of hardwork.

Scottsbluff farmer Andy Groskopf said crop damage from Sunday’s hail storm has come at a devastating time of the season, after growers have already invested thousands of dollars in this year's crop.

“The worst thing is the farmers had all of their inputs, all of their money in their crop,” Groskopf said. “They already got in there and worked so hard for it and hail just comes and wipes it out, and there is nothing you can do. Keeping a positive attitude, that’s about the only thing they can do.”

Fifth-generation farmer Joe Nichols said Sunday’s hail storm, which he estimated to be 3-miles wide and to have ping-pong ball sized hail, took down hundreds of acres of corn, alfalfa and beans.

This hail storm is not the first to take a toll on his families’ farm, Nichols said. For the last six consecutive years, his crop has been hit by storms similar to this and has been significantly damaged by hail year after year.

This year took an even larger toll on Nichols’ corn which he had invested significantly more money in and was experimenting with production methods. It was turning out to be the best corn crop he has ever grown in his years of farming, and now hail has left leaves shredded and stalks broken.

“This is the best corn I have grown and it is the best it has ever looked and now it looks like it's completely shredded,” Nichols said.

Coming at an inopportune time, Groskopf said, with corn tasseling and reaching the pollination stage, the broken stalks caused by hail will scarcely produce anything.

“It’s just beat up really bad, as its such a bad time for it to come and hail with everything just starting to tassel and pollinate,” he said.

Some areas of farm ground are still salvageable between his corn, alfalfa and beans, Nichols said, but his alfalfa crop was subject to significant damage from the storm.

Just before second cutting, the process of cutting and baling hay when it reaches its tallest and most opportune time of growth, the hail took its toll on Nichols alfalfa acres.

Nichols said harsh freezes in the spring caused his first cutting of alfalfa to be only 60% of what he would have normally produced which typically would have been the highest quality and highest yields, as yield numbers decrease throughout the season. Nichols’ second cutting became even more important, then Sunday’s storm moved through and broke the stems of his alfalfa crop, significantly reducing yield numbers.

Groskopf said this storm impacted a number of farmers located in the Gering Valley and spanned north of Minatare, leaving hail damage to a large number of producers.

“I worry about the way the economy is and what farmers are going through and now this,” Groskopf said, “Farmer suicide is a real thing and I just don’t want to see that happen here, because we all need and rely on each other here.”

Anne Kelley, a local resident involved with agriculture economics, said she encourages farmers who were impacted by the hail storm to contact their insurance agencies if they have not already made that call, simply due to the devastating effects of hail on this year’s yield numbers.