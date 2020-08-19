Harvest Valley Church welcomes new pastor

On Aug. 10, a new face showed up at Harvest Valley Church. Joel Hergert was hired right out of seminary to become the associate pastor. With time, Hergert will take over for current interim pastor Curt Holzworth.

Holzworth, who plans to retire within the next couple of years, said they were looking for a young pastor who could grow with the community once he takes over for him. Hergert, with his wife Heather and young family of four children, seemed like the perfect fit.

The Hergerts, who were coming from Texas, visited Scottsbluff toward the end of May to get a feel for the community. Joel even gave a guest sermon at Harvest Valley that weekend. It was on this visit Hergert felt God’s calling to Harvest Valley Church.

“After praying about it for a while, and after coming and visiting here, we really felt that this was where God was calling us,” he said.

Before moving to Scottsbluff at the end of July, the Hergert family came from Dallas, where Joel finished up his pastoral education at Dallas Theological Seminary in May.

However, Hergert, who is originally from Vancouver, Washington, didn’t always want to be a pastor. Though Hergert grew up in the church, it wasn’t until freshman year of high school that he started to foster a real relationship with Christ. He still wasn’t convinced that the pastor life was for him, so he attended Corbin University, a small Christian college in Salem, Oregon, for his undergraduate degree in music.

He taught choir and jazz band at a small Christian school in Salem for a few years after he graduated college, but he eventually felt God calling him to preach and serve as a pastor. Some of his professors in undergrad led him to choose DTS for seminary.

“I had a couple professors from DTS who were just incredible,” he said. “It wasn’t just that they taught it so well and communicated it well, but it was that you could see them living it out too. It wasn’t that they were teaching one thing and doing something else, but their depth of teaching showed up in their depth of character as well.”

It was not long after he graduated from DTS that he found his way to Scottsbluff. It was his musical talent, along with his theology degree and youth, that made him a standout candidate for Harvest Valley, said Holzworth.

“He has musical as well as theological degrees, and that can be helpful in a church, to understand part of that worship, that connection to ministry,” he said. “He’s a young family man. He’s got children, so he relates to our younger families of the church, and that’s kind of been the growth area of the church.”

Holzworth said that Hergert’s transition from associate pastor to lead pastor will be a two-year process. Hergert said it helped to have a mentor to ease him in as a pastor before diving right in as a lead pastor of a church. Holzworth, who did not experience a gradual transition when he began in ministry over 50 years ago, said he believed it should always be done that way because it gives the pastor and the church time to adjust to one another.

Hergert has only been at Harvest Valley for a couple of weeks, but he said the church and the Scottsbluff community has already been quite welcoming to him and his family.

“We’ve really loved it here so far,” Hergert said. “We especially love the people here. The people at the church have just been awesome in welcoming us and making sure we have what we need…and even some of the neighbors and the people we’ve met in the community seem really great as well, very friendly and inviting. So, that’s been a real blessing.”

Hergert will be giving his first official sermon as associate pastor on Sunday, Aug. 23, at 9:30 a.m. He will be discussing Matthew 7:7-12, which is about asking and seeking good things from God and also the Golden Rule of “Do unto others as you would have them do to you.”

He said he looks forward to serving the Scottsbluff community and hopes to bring to Harvest Valley Church solid, in-depth theological teaching that can still be relatable to people.

“It amazes me still how when you teach what God’s Word says, how it changes people,” he said. “I’ve seen that in my own life and so for me, it’s just being able to teach that well in a way that people can relate to and is hopefully interesting as well but really puts the spotlight on what God’s Word teaches so that God can transform us through that.”