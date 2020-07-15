As schools begin to announce their plans for the upcoming school year, Panhandle Public Health District officials said they will recommend that schools implement masks for students and staff in some areas of the Panhandle.

During Wednesday’s briefing, PPHD director Kim Engel touched on schools and the expected recommendations. Chadron Public Schools announced its plans for the

Schools are able to get masks for faculty and staff through cooperative purchasing and the state will be working to assist districts with those efforts, Engel said. She did urge parents to purchase masks as soon as they can, “because all the world will be looking for masks.”

In recent weeks, PPHD released a “risk level” dial that illustrates the risk level for contracting the coronavirus. Many health districts across the state are using similar tools. The Panhandle is currently in the “moderate” or yellow area of the dial. During Thursday’s PPHD call, and as previously reported in the Star-Herald, officials plan to review the data that helps establish the levels of the dial. Recommendations of steps, such as social distancing, wearing masks, and other more stringent precautions are available on the PPHD website, pphd.org, by clicking on the dial.

In the coming days, officials will release risk dials that are more community specific. Those risk dials will be used to base PPHD’s recommendation for school districts regarding masks. For communities that are in the “moderate” or higher risk categories, Engel said health officials will recommend that students wear masks. In a preliminary show of the risk level in the Chadron community, officials discussed, the community is in the “low” or green level, so masks wouldn’t be recommended to be required. Dawes County currently has no active cases of the coronavirus in that community and only four people have contracted the virus since PPHD began collecting data on March 2, according to its dashboard. To date, Scotts Bluff County has had the most cases, with 55 active cases currently, five deaths and a total of 245 confirmed cases since March 2.

Guidance from state health and education officials is expected to be released in the next few days, Engel said. Once that guidance is released, officials will be able to speak more specifically about some of the recommendations that are expected to be made.

Health officials and school districts are doing the best they can to ensure that children can return to school. The goal of both groups is to ensure students can return to the classroom in person, Engel and Prochazka said.

“We’ve been working with superintendents since the first week of March,” Tabi Prochazka, deputy director of health promotions and preparedness, said. “I think we’ve meet twice a week, if not weekly, and are really working on building those procedures.”

There was some discussions about whether or not activities would be able to resume, which Engel said would be addressed as guidance is released. Practices for contact sports was allowed to resume on July 1, but Engel said health officials consider it to early to know if there has been any impact on local case levels and said the coming weeks will be able to give them a more complete picture regarding resuming activities in the upcoming weeks.

During Wednesday’s briefing, PPHD officials reminded people that the Panhandle remains in Phase III of the directed health measures, particularly reminding people that events such as parades, dances, beer gardens and carnivals are not allowed at this time. Phase III is currently slated to run through July 31, but could be extended by Gov. Pete Ricketts. Ricketts has not yet given any indication if he expects to extend Phase III.

PPHD continues to hold a monthly call for businesses with questions about the coronavirus and the effects it has on them. For example, Jessica Davies, assistant director, said that one myth is that businesses are required to close if an employee has contracted the virus. Davies said a lot of factors go into whether or not a business is seriously impacted when an employee or multiple employees contract the virus, so businesses aren’t necessarily required to close. Se said officials are on hand to answer questions businesses might have, and even assist with external announcements to the community if it opts to close.

Information on the business call, which will be held Thursday, is available on the PPHD website.

Two new cases of the coronavirus were announced on Wednesday: a woman in her 40s in Morrill County and a man in his 30s in Scotts Bluff County. Both cases are reported to have been community spread. Currently, there are 66 active cases of the coronavirus in the Panhandle, with four hospitalizations. Five people have died of the virus.

