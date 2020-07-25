Exposures are expected to be minimal in the community after a football player tested positive for the coronavirus this week. The player’s positive test resulted in the cancellation Friday of the West Nebraska All-Star Football game, which had been dubbed a last opportunity to play the game for football players already affected by impacts to the school year.

Panhandle Public Health District officials said organizers of the All-Star events had diligently worked with health officials to try to reduce any potential exposure to players during practices and to spectators.

Tabi Prochazka, deputy director of Panhandle Public Health, said that the organizers of the All-Star events worked well with health officials to prepare sports camps and “front of house” event plans.

“We worked with the committee for quite a while making a plan. ... They really worked with us to talk through this,” she said. “I think that everything that could have been done to prevent anything happening like this was done by everybody, including the players and the staff.”

The player who tested positive had been on the East football team. The player had no symptoms and had been exposed by a person who also had not had symptoms. As soon as the player was aware of potential exposure, the player quarantined, Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell said.

Health officials worked closely to identify those who would also need to be quarantined, Schnell said. Players from the East football team were quarantined, but haven’t been required to be tested. No individuals locally were required to be quarantined.

Schnell said that the measures taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus helped to minimize the potential for exposure.

Measures included asking players to wear masks, practice good handwashing and other practices to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The teams were staggered, such as at meal time, to limit potential exposure,

“The concern was really when they were playing in practice, where they could not wear a mask,” she said.

With events, such as fair and shows being held throughout the Panhandle, PPHD director Kim Engel said that the situation serves as an example for why individuals need to practice precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“You don’t know, just like in this case, that someone could be positive,” she said. “They may not even know. The best bet is to keep your distance, wear a mask, and stay home if you’re sick.”

The Panhandle remains in the “moderate” risk for exposure and additional preventative measures are outlined on its website, pphd.org.

During Friday’s briefing, PPHD officials did announce a sixth death and seven new cases. A woman in her 70s, who lived in Scotts Bluff County, died. The woman did have underlying health conditions.

The bulk of the cases announced Friday were community spread cases: a Cheyenne County woman in her 50s; a Scotts Bluff County woman in her 40s; a Scotts Bluff County man in his 30s and a Scotts Bluff County man in his 50s. Two travel-related cases were announced: Morrill County man in his 70s and a Scotts Bluff County woman in her 50s. A Scotts Bluff County man in his 40s is listed as having contracted the virus through a close contact.

The Panhandle currently has 79 active cases in the Panhandle: Box Butte County, 5; Cheyenne County, 3; Kimball County, 2; Morrill County, 5; Scotts Bluff County, 63; and Sheridan County, 1.

To date, 411 people have tested positive in the Panhandle and 326 people have recovered.