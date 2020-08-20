Still in the shadow of COVID-19, the annual Heartland Expressway Association (HEA) annual meeting was unique. Members were meeting Tuesday at the Gering Civic Center, but several of the speakers gave their presentations virtually from Lincoln and from Washington D.C.

HEA Chair Deb Cottier said that with Congress not in session and travel impossible, the group had to get creative to meet with their elected officials. So far, those officials have all responded positively to virtual meetings over the last month.

U.S. Congressman Adrian Smith from Nebraska’s Third District said the group’s strength is that it’s a multi-state alliance. The three sections of highway connect to form the Ports to Plains Alliance, a four-lane transportation system that connects markets from Canada to Mexico through nine U.S States.

“We can’t rely on the House transportation bill because it’s highly charged with partisan topics,” Smith said from Washington. “We want you, as a group, to tell us what the barriers are to moving forward and getting this completed. I think your common voice will generate more attention in Washington.”

Two projects are coming up soon for the Heartland Expressway section of the Ports to Plains system.

Funding for construction in the next few years is to expand Highway 26 to four divided lanes from Minatare to the U.S. Highway 385 junction at Angora Hill, east of Bayard.

Funded for construction in 2021 is a project to build 14.2 miles of four-lane divided highway from the Angora Hill junction north on U.S. Highway 385 toward Alliance.

“The Ports to Plains system of roads carries much of the food, fiber and fuel that is needed in the United States,” Cottier said. “As economic developers, we owe it to our businesses in our state to capture as much of the business going by our front door as we can.”

District 48 State Senator John Stinner also made some comments for the group. The Heartland Expressway has been one of his priorities since he first ran for state senate six years ago.

“When I came in as a state senator, Sen. Smith was the chairman of the Transportation Committee,” Stinner said. “It was one of his priorities to get something done about the expressway. If it wasn’t for the passion and commitment of the HEA, none of that progress would have happened.”

A recorded greeting to the HEA group came from U.S. Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer.

“I’ve been a proponent for the Heartland Expressway since I was in the state Legislature. Our communities and economies will only grow stronger because of the Ports to Plains Alliance.”