Henry woman accused of transporting methamphetamine, other drugs

A Henry woman is accused of transporting drugs from Colorado to Nebraska, according to court documents in Scotts Bluff County Court.

Catherine F. Gibson, 43, Henry, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine (28-139 grams), a Class IC felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a Class IV felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, a Nebraska State Patrol trooper had been alerted by investigators of a vehicle, alleged to be driven by Gibson being used in the transportation of an unknown quantity of methamphetamine from Colorado to Alliance.

The trooper observed the driver traveling near mile marker 56 on Highway 71 at about 1:12 a.m. on March 3 and the trooper alleges that the driver failed to maintain the lane of traffic and crossed the white line onto the shoulder. The trooper initiated a traffic stop and made contact with Gibson.

An investigator had obtained a search warrant and troopers searched the vehicle. Troopers reported locating about 4.7 ounces of methamphetamine, an ounce of marijuana, two methamphetamine pipes and 10 small pills believed to be fentanyl.

Troopers arrested the woman, who appeared in Scotts Bluff County Court on Wednesday, March 3, for arraignment. Bond has been set at $100,000.

Gibson is next scheduled to appear in Scotts Bluff County Court on March 9.

