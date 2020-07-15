ALLIANCE – Heritage days kicked off Monday, but the week-long celebration in Alliance is only ramping up, with this year’s theme “Alliance Stronger Together,” Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Susan Unzicker said.

“Friday, Saturday and Sunday, we’ll have a kite festival ‘My Wind Stuff’ flying kites at Laing Lake from 11 a.m. until dusk, and a new event, making and launching paper rockets,” Unzicker said.

The COVID-19 pandemic means the usual parade and carnival are canceled this year. Unzicker said the Chamber of Commerce, which has been putting on the celebration for more than two decades, worked to submit safety plans and encourage outdoor activities with social distancing.

“We are advising people to wear masks,” Unzicker said.

Friday will have performances from the Alliance High School Drumline at 6:30 p.m. and the 7TH Street Dancers, both under the Knight Museum Balcony. Holiday in Express will screen “Toy Story 4” at dusk in Central Park.

Also this weekend, the Alliance High School Activities four-member team golf tournament starts on Saturday at 1 p.m. In the morning, is the Cruise the Butte event, and the Disc Golf Trilogy Tournament, both at 10 a.m. followed by the Pet Show at Sunken Gardens at 11:30 a.m.

All day Saturday is the Men’s Softball Tournament, with the Coed Softball Tournament running all day Sunday. Also Sunday, is the three-person Golf Scramble at 3 p.m. The Double L Arena Roping competition and the 12th Annual John Whitecrane three-on-three Basketball Tournament both start at 1 p.m.

For the celebration of the Panhandle Rural Electric Membership Association’s 75th anniversary, there were hopes of hot air balloon rides Tuesday evening, which were squashed by bad weather.

“There needed to be wind speeds below 10 mph, and even with the blow-up balloons, they were having trouble putting those up,” Unzicker said.

Instead, kids above four feet tall and with a mask were offered “bucket rides” in the electric co-op cherry picker trucks at the Alliance High School Practice fields. Other fancies included painting, hamburgers and hot dogs, cotton candy, snow cones, face painting and a performance from the drumline.

