Despite consistent growth, Jeremiah Gardner is always blown away by participants and attendees to the High Plains Riot. This year, amid a pandemic, was no exception.

“I obviously didn’t know what to expect,” he said. “This is overwhelmingly awesome. The parking lot is full.”

People approached Gardner letting him know they’d driven from states away to attend, including Texas and Idaho.

“The couple from Idaho saw us on Facebook,” he said. “They were like, ‘we’ve been waiting all summer for this,’ and that’s just so neat.”

The event started in a park in 2012 with 15 cars and has continued to expand annually. The event included a swap meet, vendors, a car show and, of course, the burn out competition. The tire shredding sessions have become a highlight of the event.

Looking across the concrete pad at the faces of the crowd before they disappeared behind a cloud of smoke is one of the reasons Gardner puts on the riot. He wants an event families can attend that supports a good cause and highlights what can be created by hand.

“The family thing – that’s why I do what I do,” he said. “I want my children to come and see this, and maybe someday they’ll build things.”

He also loves seeing the diverse group of cars – and people – who show up at the riot. The event is Gardner’s passion and as COVID-19 led events across the valley to cancel, he knew the Riot would be vital.

“I’m very proud that we went forward with it,” he said. “I’m putting a lot of smiles on a lot of faces in a year where there’s not a lot to smile about. They’re coming out, setting aside their issues and saying ‘let’s get together as human beings.’”