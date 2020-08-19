A riot will take place in the valley on Saturday. Rioters will gather at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds in Mitchell.

The ninth annual High Plains Riot will take place this weekend in Mitchell, with the bulk of public events taking place on Saturday.

Participants can register for the event early on Friday, from noon until 5 p.m. at the Fairgrounds’ event center. Registration is $20 per vehicle for the show, and is required to participate in Friday’s private events which include a cruise to the Midwest Skyview Drive-in for a private movie screening.

"If you don't have anything to show and you want to participate, you can still register and pay the $20 and participate," organizer Jeremiah Gardner said.

Friday evening is a time for him to give back to participants and staffers, he said.

On Saturday, the Riot will be in full force. Late registration and the swap meet begin at 7 a.m. Registration for the swap meet is $25 which covers a truck and trailer space.

The only cost for spectators to attend the event is a $2 parking charge, which benefits the Morrill Wrestling program.

“The wrestlers will be helping with the parking,” Gardener said, adding that there will be more open parking this year. “Some of the younger boys will be running around selling water and that kind of thing.”

The car show is expected to bring in upward of 200 cars, he said. The first burnout session begins at 10 a.m., with two additional sessions at noon and 2 p.m.

An awards ceremony will take place at 3:30 p.m., and will include a charity auction benefiting D. L. Ministries.

“It stands for Down Low,” said Gardener. “They take care of people in the community without a lot of attention. It’s just really cool – it’s helped a lot of people in our area.”

A number of great items have been donated to the auction, he said, including custom painted electric guitars and a custom built Harley Davidson shovel head rigid bobber.

A variety of vendors will also be selling their wares all day on Saturday, including artists and clothing boutiques.

“I have a guy who makes rings,” Gardener said. “He takes quarters and half dollars, sizes you and busts it out on the spot.”

There will also be music and face painting, he said, encouraging families to come to the event.

“I want kids to continue to do this kind of stuff – making things with their hands,” he said. “I want them to understand they can create with their hands.”

At 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, a Hot Rod Church service will take place at the Fairground’s Event Center. Anyone is welcome to attend, Gardner said.

Around 11:30 a.m., a cruise will head from Mitchell to the top of Scotts Bluff National Monument. Gardner said the cruise is a favorite among event participants from out of the area.

“We take for granted stuff like the Monument here,” Gardner said. “When they come here, it’s a big deal. Chimney Rock is a big deal. The Oregon Trail is a big deal. It’s very impactful for those people, and they really appreciate what we have going on here.”