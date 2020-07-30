High quality market beef champions awarded

Dozens of impressive showmen and exceptional cattle made up Thursday’s market beef show at the Scotts Bluff County Fair.

“I think there is just a lot of community support for these kids, their parents and their backgrounds growing up here,” Judge Tyler Keener said, describing the cattle shown as an impressive display of hard work.

In Keener’s 20-plus years of judging, he said the cattle brought to Thursday’s show were exceptional, to say the least. In comparison to shows across the state, he said he continues to be impressed by the showmen and their livestock in Scotts Bluff County.

The high-quality livestock and tough competition is not only appreciated by judges, but showmen alike.

“There is a lot of competition here and it makes it a lot of fun,” Morrill/Mitchell FFA member Ty Krebs said.

A former swine showman, Krebs said his experience showing cattle for the first time was exciting, due to the competitive spirit brought by FFA and 4-H’ers.

Krebs said after his first experience of showing cattle at this year’s fair, he is looking forward to the competition in the years to come.

Keener awarded a number of champions at Thursday’s market beef show, including the grand and reserve champion 4-H market beef animal, the grand and reserve champion FFA market beef animal and the 2020 overall grand and reserve champions of Scotts Bluff County.

The market beef show consisted of divisions dedicated to heifers and steers — crossbred, pure breed and other breeds — then narrowing down to the judges' number one overall picks.

On Thursday, Keener awarded the 2020 Scotts Bluff County Grand Champion title to Daniel Young and the Scotts Bluff County Reserve Champion title to FFA member Sydney Huckfeldt. The grand champion 4-H beef title was awarded to Daniel Young and reserve grand champion 4-H title was awarded to Luke Hessler. The grand champion FFA beef title was awarded to Sydney Huckfeldt and the reserve FFA title awarded to MarLee Neu.