LOOKING BACK: Homesteader, printer, doctor’s friend

The lure of land for homesteading brought many people west in the late 1800s. One of them, Al Smith, arrived in the Panhandle from Iowa in 1888.

He was accompanied by his wife and sister-in-law from Illinois, who became well-known in the community. Her name was Idah McComsey.

The family had loaded up its entire inventory of household belongings and farm equipment on the westbound Union Pacific train from Oskaloosa, Iowa — destination Kimball, Nebraska.

Once in the Panhandle, they headed north and settled in the Mingo area, near the present-day Hull. Al had taken a homestead and Idah had preemption on 160 acres of the land.

Preemption requirements weren’t as stringent as homesteading. Instead of living on the land and making improvements such as buildings or farming, preemption only required a person to live on the land for six months a year and then pay the government $1.25 an acre. That gave the person the opportunity to take a homestead of his or her own in the future.

Back in Illinois, Idah had been a printer. So when the Centropolis World newspaper began publishing in the bustling Banner County community of Centropolis (now Harrisburg), Idah went to work there in the print shop.

Later she moved on to Denver where, as a member of the printers’ union, worked in a number of print shops, including the Globe newspaper.

After returning to Gering, Idah worked in Enderly’s store and boarded with the Enderly family. For several years, she also worked at the post office and the Gering Courier, which were in the same building. The log structure was located on Euclid Avenue (now N Street).

Days started early for Idah. She was up at about 5 a.m. to get the mail loaded on the stagecoaches bound for Kimball and Alliance. The stages wouldn’t return until about 6:30 to 7 p.m. that evening. If the weather was bad, it could be as late as 10 p.m. before the mail returned.

In his first book “Pioneer Tales,” Courier publisher A.B. Wood wrote down how Idah described the stagecoaches in use back then. They were basically long, spring shock absorber wagons with three seats for passengers and a long space at the back for mail and packages. A canopy covered the wagon.

During the time she worked at the post office and at the Courier, Idah met someone she would later call “an interesting woman and a true friend.” That would be the area’s pioneer physician — Dr. Georgia Arbuckle Fix.

I’ll probably devote some of this space in the near future to write about Fix. It’s one of those stories that could take up several columns. She was that important to the community.

Fix spent much of her career traveling the Panhandle in her buggy, caring for the sick through the worst winter weather to the hottest summer scorcher. And when a patient couldn’t be saved, Fix would perform the burial service.

Fix’s health eventually failed, probably from overwork. By that time she was living with Idah, who was caring for the good doctor.

For several years, she and Idah would spend their winters in California, but Fix admitted it was time to put her affairs in order.

Fix was too weak to make the return trip in 1918. Idah had returned to Gering on business that July when the word came that Fix had died in California. Her body was returned to the valley, where she rests in Gering’s Westlawn Cemetery.

Idah spent the rest of her life in the area. A later interview with Estelle Laughlin was printed in “Pioneer Tales.” Idah said she enjoyed her time in California, but her best years were spent on the family homestead near Hull.

