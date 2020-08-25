The travelability of a heavily-used bridge was called “questionable” during a budget discussion on Monday.

The Scotts Bluff County Commissioners convened Monday for a budget workshop where they heard from multiple department heads about their proposed budgets and needs. The Department of Roads was among them.

Much of the discussion centered around Stegall Road and how much capital improvement funds, if any, should be used for its repair.

The department’s total budget request is $5,747,180, which includes a reserve of $200,000. As of July 1, the departments fund had about $721,234.

Scotts Bluff County Highway Superintendent Linda Grummert expects revenue to come into the fund, ccountant manager Lisa Rein said, including highway buy back funds.

“In order to cover everything, … I need $1.3 million,” said Rein, explaining the request to the board.

“That includes the $900,000,” Grummert added.

Originally, the $900,000 was estimated to cover all five miles but as costs have increased it will only cover three miles.

Rein said if she were to budget the additional $500,000 for Grummert she would be $350,000 off from a balanced budget. The proposed monies would come from the county’s capital improvement fund.

“If we’re not willing to give that much out of the capital improvement fund, we’ve got some other figuring out to do,” Rein told commissioners.

Chariman Ken Meyer questioned whether or not other projects could be put off and suggested Grummert settle on fixing three miles rather than five.

“Three miles is better than nothing,” he said.

Further in the discussion, Grummert said the buyback fund has $291,005 that could be contributed. In the spring, the county will receive additional funds from the program, however, she’s budgeted most of those funds for bridge repairs on Broadway.

She suggested leaving the buyback funds alone if the full five miles of the project couldn’t be done.

“You’ve got a half a million dollar deck project on the west Broadway bridge that I don’t have enough money to do,” said Grummert.

“Can that hold off for another year?” Meyer asked.

“Sure,” said Grummert. “Then it’ll be $600,000.”

“Maybe,” said Meyer. “We don’t know that.”

Grummert said the condition of the bridge is “pretty sad,” and that her estimates were likely low and the project would probably be in the millions.

Poor bridge conditions are an issue throughout Nebraska. Scotts Bluff County has a total of 248 bridges, with 155 listed as “good,” 81 listed as “fair,” and 12 coming in as “poor.” The data, provided by the Federal Highway Administration, does not specify which rating the west Broadway bridge falls into.

“It’s still travelable,” Meyer said.

“That’s questionable,” Grummert countered.

In response to a follow-up from the Star-Herald on Tuesday, Grummert said “The bridge on Broadway is not a danger. It needs the deck replaced to stop the problems that are occurring now.”

She pointed out the bridge is trafficked much more heavily than Stegall Road and damage to vehicles has occurred.

“Those potholes when they get a foot deep … we’re out there patching them all the time,” she said.

She said pulling the money out of the buyback fund to pay for the repairs on Stegall Road would put even more projects behind. Members of the board pointed out that Stegall’s repairs have been needed for quite some time, which Grummert said is part of the problem.

“You didn’t even put Stegall on your six or 10 year plan until 2015,” she told them. “The Banner County project was done in 2009 … if you’d have put x amount of dollars away since 2009, you’d have enough money.”

Rein pointed out that more funds will end up in the capital improvement fund from inheritance taxes and the detention center. Sheriff Mark Overman said that on a given day there about 100 “paying customers,” at the detention center, because of an agreement to house federal prisoners. That funding can be funneled back into the capital improvement fund.

“I might be depleting capital improvements to help Linda get Stegall done,” Rein said, “but we might be able to build it up in different ways.”

Commissioner Mark Reichert said he’s tired of hearing about Stegall Road and the needed repairs.

“We’ve got to get something done,” he told her.

“I just — the traffic count is not there,” said Grummert.

“But it’s not getting any better,” Meyer said. “The road is just getting worse and getting worse.”

Commissioner Mark Harris said the entire budget process seemed to consist of department heads coming in and asking for things.

“We never say no, not one single time,” he said.

“I will cut the excavator out of our budget, and we’ll no longer dig ditches,” said Grummert. “We can cut Stegall, I’m fine by that.”

She said no one has stuck up for the road fund and she’s watched it take a lot of hits. Two years ago, she said, she had to give up asphalt projects.

“I know and I hated it, Linda,” said Meyer. “We did that two years in a row, we cut your asphalt.”

Harris said he wasn’t talking about the roads budget but all departments in general. The decision was made to schedule another budget workshop on Monday to discuss things further.

“One of the things I know, Linda, is that I don’t plan on spending every dime I can tax for,” he said.

Grummert said she feels for the tax payer, but the roads fund isn’t where much of the money is going.

“Your road fund only sees 1.78 percent of that person’s tax bill,” she told him. “The taxes don’t come here.”

