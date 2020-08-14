SIDNEY — The Sidney Housing Authority issued a news release Friday, thanking the public for their concerns and support as it evaluates resident concerns at Western Heritage Apartments.

“Both the Board of Commissioners and the management have always been responsive to the resident concerns,” the release said.

The housing authority was able to find the root cause of a plumbing issue at Western Heritage in several adjoining apartments and worked with contractors and staff to resolve the issue.

The housing authority wanted to be sure to clarify that water has always been on at the complex and that HVAC systems are working properly. Residents have toll-free numbers to call for work orders and current management staff will continue to serve the residents and the property, Nancy Bentley, director Housing Partners of Western Nebraska, said. Western Heritage is not a nursing home nor an assisted living facility; it is an apartment complex with rental assistance specifically for income-qualified elderly and disabled residents.

The City of Sidney was the original owner of Western Heritage built in 1977 and Sioux Villa, which was built in the 1940s. The properties were a part of the city-government housing authority. The housing authority became an independent entity in 2011. Shortly thereafter, the Scotts Bluff County Housing Authority was contracted as the management entity with much of the government required record-keeping and reporting done in Scottsbluff.

Property managers were at Western Heritage until COVID-19 struck western Nebraska in March.

Everything we do is with our resident’s health and safety in mind. Since July 1st, one or two managers have been at Western Heritage every week visiting with residents as they played bingo or dominoes. They have been in the office collecting rent and holding briefings in order to continue the tenant-based Housing Choice Voucher Rental Assistance program. Those onsite visits also included inspections in apartments, observations of maintenance needs and additional communication with residents, Bentley said in the release.

There are 40 apartments that serve income-qualified, eligible residents, who are elderly or disabled. All of the apartments are one bedroom, with a community room that can be reserved for family functions as well as resident parties, BBQs and other events. The location features a resident-use only laundry facility that is operated by a contracted company. Food Bank is delivered in addition to special deliveries from King’s Daughters.

The property has maintenance oversight by a maintenance director, one full-time and one part-time maintenance personnel. As needed, a crew from Housing Partners of Western Nebraska is available to assist when needed. A resident is paid to clean the community room and another resident volunteers to make coffee for the events. Still others have always planted flowers to beautify the community room (except for this year due to COVID-19).

Since August 2011, the Sidney Housing Authority has remodeled 16 apartments, installed 23 walk-in showers, has replaced nine kitchen cabinets and installed six hot water heaters. There are still units which have tubs, for those seniors who like to soak, as well. SHA has also painted, installed new underground sprinklers, trimmed and/or removed overgrown bushes and have installed 9 new complete HVAC systems and halted termite invasion. SHA orders as many supplies and materials as it can from local businesses and said it appreciates the cooperation and attentiveness it has from our local vendors.

“The Sidney Housing Authority and Housing Partners of Western Nebraska acknowledge we had a plumbing issue, and thanks to the tireless efforts of maintenance, managemen, and contractors we are resolving that issue,” the release said. “I want to thank the residents for their cooperation with the plumbing; it has been quite a journey. I look forward to the Resident Meeting this week to visit with our residents and enjoy their company as we plan for the future for Western Heritage Apartments together to make 2020 a better year despite COVID-19!”