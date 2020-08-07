SIDNEY — A social media post Thursday showing residents of a Sidney apartment complex staging a peaceful protest drew action from the housing authority that oversees the facility.

Nancy Bentley, chief executive officer of Housing Partners of Western Nebraska, said she and other staff members, including her director of maintenance, went to the Western Heritage Apartments Thursday to visit with residents and assess their issues, including a broken air conditioner and a backed up toilet that had reportedly not been fixed.

“We learned that there were a couple of people who had some concerns, and we certainly appreciate them bringing it to our attention,” Bentley said, adding that the rest of the residents told her they were not having issues.

Bentley said a plumber had been dispatched previously to fix the broken toilet, but there had been a second issue in the same unit. The broken air conditioner, she said, was from last August and it was repaired at that time.

“We’re certainly facing some challenges,” Bentley said.

She said a memo had been sent to residents indicating that due to COVID-19, only emergency repairs were being done. The latest toilet issue, she said, happened over a weekend and was not called in to the housing authority’s emergency number. Bentley said the housing authority’s contract partners are very good about coming out right away when repair orders are called in.

“We urge people at any of our facilities to please call us as soon as there is a problem,” Bentley said. “Due to COVID-19, we were not doing any non-emergency work orders up until the first of July for the safety of our residents and maintenance staff both.”

Bentley said residents at any of the housing authority locations in Sidney, Chappell, Gordon, Hay Springs, Scottsbluff and Gering are urged to call 866-694-0443 or 308-436-3304 with any concerns.

“We’re working hard on things, and we think Western Heritage is a great place to live,” Bentley said. “We’re working diligently at all of our locations.”

