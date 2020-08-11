After a few days of low case numbers, Panhandle health officials reported 12 new cases of the coronavirus Monday.

PPHD officials confirmed the new cases of the coronavirus during the daily briefing.

Two cases involved children under the age of 19, both in Scotts Bluff County. One case was reported to be community spread and a second case was determined to have been from a close contact. Ten adults have tested positive: twoi in Box Butte County; one in Morrill County; three in Scotts Bluff County and two in Sheridan County.

During daily briefings, PPHD officials haven’t been giving demographic details about the cases, but some of that information is available on its dashboard at pphd.org. The two cases among children involved girls within the 10 to 19 age range, according to the PPHD dashboard. The bulk of the cases involved adults between the ages of 20 and 59, though two cases involving women in the 70 to 79 age range, were among the new cases. Of the 12 new cases, four are community spread cases, three were acquired by close contacts, and two were reported as unknown.

There are currently 47 active cases in the Panhandle, with the bulk of those cases in Scotts Bluff County where 33 cases are active.

To date, 8,988 people have been tested for COVID-19, with 463 people having tested positive. The total positivity rate is 4.2%.

The Star-Herald received some reports through social media of workers at an area business being required to work despite showing symptoms for the coronavirus. Employees reported their results had been pending when they were required to work while experiencing symptoms. The Star-Herald asked PPHD officials about the scenario.

PPHD Director Kim Engel said that health officials advise anyone who is sick to stay home.

“It is our advice for anybody who is experiencing symptoms to stay home,” she said. “... If it is COVID, there is a chance that you could pass that on to somebody else that is in the business."

As the Panhandle remains in Phase III, a person who tests positive for the coronavirus is required to isolate for a minimum of 10 days from the start of symptoms. Through contact tracing, close contacts would also be contacted and are required to quarantine for 14 days. As schools get ready to reconvene, health officials have said that persons in the same classroom may not have to quarantine for 14 days if masks are in use. Similar practices may also be possible in workplaces.

Tabi Prochazka, deputy director of health promotion and preparedness at PPHD, did note that once a person has been deemed recovered, having completed the 10-day isolation period and no longer exhibiting symptoms for the coronavirus, they are able to enjoy normal activities in the community. There have been reports of persons having long-term effects due to the coronavirus, but for the purposes of recovery reporting, health officials use the isolation period and symptom-free designation to deem a person who has tested positive as recovered.