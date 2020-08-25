KIMBALL — Heading into its second year of implementing the latest Continuous Improvement Plan, Kimball Public Schools is right on track and already seeing improvements.

Every school goes through an evaluation for accreditation and has to come up with a five-year plan to improve on the school’s goals. The Kimball Public Schools Board of Education approved the plan in August 2019. The plan covers the years 2019 through 2024 and includes six categories for school improvement.

Each category contains goals the school hopes to reach by the end of the five-year cycle, and each goal contains strategies to achieve them.

The main focus of the plan is the category of instruction, which has nine goals. According to Junior/Senior High School Principal Danielle Reader, the district has been working toward improving its curriculum for several years.

“To me, for the instruction to be effective, the curriculum is your foundation,” she said. “Our goal with this district is we really want to get to the point where we can provide the teachers the ‘what’ as an administrative team … so they aren’t having to identify what they’re supposed to be teaching. We want them to focus on the how.”

Reader said the “what” they found is in a program called Beyond Textbooks, a curriculum program that was developed by teachers for teachers. According to the Beyond Textbooks website, this program refers to a “philosophy of teaching and learning that transcends textbooks and state standards to strengthen support for communities of teachers, facilitate teaching and learning and improve student growth and achievement.”

Beyond Textbooks has proven its success in its home district of Vail, Arizona, in which district officials raised math and reading levels from below state average to 20% above state average after an increase in student population from 3,600 in 2001 to 13,000 in 2018. It is now used in over 100 school districts across the country in states like Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois and New Mexico. Kimball Public Schools will be the first district in Nebraska to use the program.

“When you’re a staff member, you’re also on extra duty — you’re coaching, you’re sponsoring stuff, you’re up late in the night lesson planning,” said Superintendent Trevor Anderson, who is a former science teacher. “BT takes a lot of the legwork out of that, whereas you have great lessons already planned out for you that you can utilize and are going to correlate with the standards.

“Our staff, I know, is excited to implement it as well, and I think it’s going to be a great deal for KPS.”

Mary Lynch Elementary Principal Jamie Soper said that the decision to use Beyond Textbooks came from Anderson, and she is appreciative of the support he has given the district in trying to reach its goals.

“If he would have said no out of the chute, we would have been pretty dead in the sand,” she said. “So, that support is great.”

Along with Beyond Textbooks, which is being implemented over the course of this school year, Kimball Public Schools has also implemented the Marzano Instructional Framework, which will be the “how” for student instruction. Kimball is one of the only schools in the Panhandle to use this framework, according to Soper.

“I’m pretty proud of that,” she said. “We kind of went out on our own and decided that Marzano was our track, and that’s different than what people in the Panhandle are doing.”

Soper and Reader agreed they preferred Marzano over Danielson, the framework that the majority of Panhandle schools use, because it is much more organized. Reader also mentioned thateEastern Nebraska schools in Lincoln and Omaha have seen good results using this framework.

“We liked the design of the system,” said Reader. “We also liked seeing that the evidence of other schools that have used this model and how it’s impacted student achievement.”

Anderson, who is new this year to the district, said he is familiar with Marzano and likes that it is student-achievement oriented.

“One of the main focuses is student engagement,” he said. “That’s, I know, a point of emphasis this year as well. So, it’s been a pretty smooth transition.”

Another aspect the high school has been working on transitioning into is offering more dual credit and college credit courses through WNCC. This year, the high school has 10 students taking a total of 20 different courses. One student will even have 30 credit hours by the end of this semester. This is one of the more exciting projects for Reader, and she is hoping to continue building the program throughout the five-year plan.

“My goal in the next four years (is) that we have a student that may be able to get their associate’s degree before their high school diploma,” she said. “WNCC’s been tremendous to work with and the fact that we can get these high school kids into some dual credit classes while they’re in high school … I think it’s going to really jumpstart their life after high school.”

The 30-page document that is the Continuous Improvement Plan has numerous other goals related to other various aspects of the schools, including professional development, transportation, culture and facilities. Reader and Soper say they have been pleased to see the entire school staff pitching in to continue working toward these goals.

“It’s not just teachers. I mean, it goes from the kitchen staff to the custodians to the teachers to the paraprofessionals,” said Soper.

“Everybody’s chipping in and doing above and beyond because they care about our kids so much,” Reader added.

Other strategies that have been recently implemented include bell-to-bell instruction, a student-sorted house (or ranch) system and an after-school program at the elementary called ELITE.

Goals that are still being worked towards include more regular professional development meetings, better transparency with community and the potential renovation or new construction of the elementary building.