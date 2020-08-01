Auctioneers presented 176 4-H and FFA livestock animals at the Scotts Bluff County Junior Livestock Sale on Saturday, concluding a year of work for the youth exhibitors.

Saturday’s junior livestock sale was kicked off by the following winners of the overall county champion titles: Jayden Allen, County Grand Champion Sheep; Othaniel Banks, County Grand Champion Swine; Daniel Young, County Grand Champion Beef; Jayden Allen, County Grand Champion Meat Goat; Jake Wilkinson, County Grand Champion Dairy Goat; Patricia Woolsey, County Grand Champion Market Rabbit and Laurence Keller, County Grand Champion Poultry.

After the grand and reserve champions moved through the show ring, auctioneers proceeded to sell the list of 176 cattle, swine, sheep, goats, rabbits, turkeys, chicken and a number of other poultry animals, all up for resale/retainment or processing.

In terms of this year's livestock sale prices, 4-H and FFA members said they did not have their expectations set high simply due to recent months of COVID-19 economic difficulties.

“It was kind of what I expected just because of the year it has been,” Scotts Bluff County Grand and Reserve Champion Swine winner Othaniel Banks said.

Regardless of the prices bid at the junior livestock sale, Banks said, it is not something that will not prevent him for working just as hard with his livestock this next year.

A number of exhibitors agreed with Banks, saying they personally have experienced this year’s sale numbers to be slightly different than years in the past.

“Yeah, it was what I expected just because of COVID-19,” Scotts Bluff FFA member and champion showman Allison Carpenter said, referencing the lower sale prices she received this year for her meat goat, and the lower sale prices her competitors also experienced.

Carpenter and fellow showman Carter Shimic said this year’s addition of the online broadcasting of the junior livestock sale was something they felt helped the sale prices for some livestock.

“I think all the online stuff helped,” Shimic, who sold his beef animal in Saturday’s sale, said.

Carpenter and Shimic said they believed the online option allowed buyers to participate in this year’s sale without having to be apart of the crowd, allowing bidders to social distance with in their homes.

On a more positive note, Carpenter said, she believes the sale prices from this year are not something to hinder the sales in future years to come.

“At the same time, a few years ago I sold for about the same price as I did today,” Carpenter said, “It is something that inflates and deflates over time.”

Full results weren’t available as of press time.