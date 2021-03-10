 Skip to main content
Kimball declares snow emergency
Due to expected high snowfall amounts on Saturday, March 13 thru Sunday March 14,  the City of Kimball is declaring a snow emergency. Crews are asking citizens to not leave parked vehicles overnight on Saturday evening, March 13 and Sunday evening, March 14 so the street department can clean those streets on our Emergency Snow Routes.

The designated Emergency Snow Routes are: 1) Chestnut Street from First Street to Fourth Street; and Second Street from Howard Street to Oak Street.

Signs are posted on those routes.

