A 29-year-old Kimball woman died in a crash about two miles south of Kimball.
Alexzandra Trujillo, 29, died at the scene of a crash reported at about 6:30 a.m. Monday morning, according to information released by Cody Thomas, Nebraska State Patrol communications director.
A preliminary investigation shows Trujillo had been driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer southbound on Highway 71 when the vehicle left the roadway, and Trujillo overcorrected. The vehicle rolled several times. The woman was ejected from the vehicle.
Alcohol is being investigated as a factor in the crash.
The Kimball County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.
