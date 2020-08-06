Land bank bill reaches final reading

Legislation that would allow municipalities to join a land bank has advanced to final reading, but with time running short in the current Nebraska Unicameral session and a motion on the table to bracket the bill, its future remains uncertain.

LB 424, introduced by Sen. Dan Quick of Grand Island, would allow tax-exempt political subdivisions, such as Western Nebraska Economic Development, to acquire, manage and develop vacant and tax-delinquent properties, primarily residential properties. Under the current laws, only municipalities in Douglas and Sarpy Counties are eligible to create land banks.

An amended version of the bill was introduced July 31 by Quick that would strengthen conflict of interest provisions, reduce the number of parcels a land bank could own and eliminate an automatically accepted bid process except for land banks in metropolitan class cities.

“That is a big compromise, but this bill is that important,” Quick said in a statement.

Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman, who filed the motion to bracket the bill, has said he doesn’t believe the bill would solve the problem of blighted properties.

“There’s not an improvement you can make on this bill to get my vote,” Erdman said in a statement.

Twin Cities Development project manager Michelle Coolidge, whose organization provides oversight for WNED, said the measure would provide a needed tool for communities. Currently, Omaha is the only community that has a land bank, using a stand-alone non-profit for that function.

“This bill would extend that tool out to the rest of the state with some parameters put into place on how it would be structured and what they can and cannot do to finance the purchase of properties and those kinds of things,” Coolidge said. “For the smaller communities that don’t have access to that, the ability to address nuisance and dilapidated properties is very difficult.”

Coolidge said there is legislation in existence that deals with issues, even as basic as dealing with weeds or trash on a piece of property, but can be restrictive for the community to enforce.

“A property owner in a rural county can show that they paid the fine,” she said. “They don’t have to document that they actually addressed the issue that got the violation to begin with. Then the community has to go all the way back to square one and do the steps all over again — again to possibly hit a wall.”

Provisions of the legislation enable municipalities to address a variety of potential issues, such as absentee owners who may not take care of a property or descendants of a deceased individual who may not want the property.

“The land bank gives communities the ability to address that in a way,” Coolidge said.

Locally, an interlocal agreement would enable communities in the region to work together as a group to identify properties and establish funding for initial purchases. Once a property is cleared for development or for resale, a portion of the tax revenues for the ensuing 10 years would come back to the land bank, reducing the amount of capital needed for its funding.

“The intent of a land bank isn’t necessarily to hold property,” Coolidge said. “I think all of your municipalities would agree, they don’t want to be in the real estate business. What they’re hoping to do is by doing the group and prioritizing, and then contracting or having somebody as part of that agreement, be the land bank portion that deals with having clear titles, identifying who the owners are, try to work through all that process that people walk away from, that a developer wouldn’t want to have to mess with, because it’s kind of difficult sometimes to track that down in the rural counties.”

The plan is to create a mechanism to clear those hurdles and get the property back into the hands of private developers.

WNED’s role would be to administer the land bank, but leave each community with the responsibility of identifying properties to prioritize. A board of private sector representatives would review those properties to determine the top properties for the group. Activities could also include removal of debris or trash to clear a property for development.

“The thing is to get it back into the hands of somebody, to get it back on the tax rolls,” Coolidge said. “Right now, the taxes being collected are nominal because of the condition of the property or in some cases they may not be (being collected), so it’s not contributing to the tax base for the communities that funds the activities those communities need to do.”

When Coolidge was Bayard’s mayor, she said she presented information to Gov. Pete Ricketts that showed 88 properties in the community identified as officials attempting to go through the process of determining what to do with them. It might have been a vacant property that was unkempt, it might have just had trash on it or any number of various stages of disrepair. Coolidge said she was at a League of Nebraska Municipalities meeting when LNM executive director Lynn Rex stated that Bayard had 88 identified properties and representatives of other communities were surprised by the number.

“When I had the chance and we were talking in a meeting actually about the land bank,”Coolidge said, “I said, ‘I’m going to tell you, you have them, too. If you’ll stop and look and count, those numbers are there.’ ... Bayard had become, frequently because it was brought up, kind of like the poster child for who could benefit from this. What I’m really hoping is that, at some point, they can also become the success story of how this works and how it assisted a community of 1,200 in making a difference — a visual difference.”

As communities try to attract individuals and businesses, Coolidge said clearing dilapidated properties is an important step forward.

“The communities of rural Nebraska are asking for a fighting chance in making a difference in what their community looks like,” Coolidge said, “ ... Not only their community, but also for the state, the visual image it’s giving to people who may be coming in to invest either in housing or industry in your neighborhood.”

