In some ways, the restarted second session of the 106th Legislature looked normal.

Several mundane bills extending deadlines passed unanimously, fiery speeches from Omaha Sen. Ernie Chambers echoed through the building and over the proceeding’s live stream, and the familiar green lights for “yea” and red lights for “nay” flashed in recognition of votes.

Yet, this session was as unprecedented as any in Nebraska’s history. Masks were worn over faces or hanging over ears, Plexiglass screens separated the 49 legislators and tags on microphones reminding senators and staffers not to touch decorated the chamber like price tags.

But the public’s business carried on.

The most memorable moments from the day’s proceedings came toward the end of the session when a number of senators condemned Sen. Julie Slama over racist mailers that targeted her primary opponent Janet Palmtag. The April mailers insinuated that Palmtag was in league with Chambers and described him as a “radical extremist.” Chambers is one of two Black senators in the Nebraska Legislature.

An exchange in April saw former Nebraska governors Dave Heineman and Bob Kerrey call the mailers racist, according to Omaha World-Herald stories at the time. That elicited a response Gov. Pete Ricketts, saying the former governor’s comments were a “shameful political attack.”

“I was not the target. I was the weapon,” Chambers said on the floor Monday.

While Slama and Sen. Mike Groene criticized Chambers’ comments as being racist, Chambers continued to rail against Slama’s mailers and racism in general.

“We have 16 days left, if Senator Chambers wants to go after me every day of the week, he can feel free,” Slama said. “I’m going to stand up for district one and the state of Nebraska and not make this about petty bickering. We’re better than that.”

Ultimately, Chambers had the final word.

“This piffle that came from Sen. Groene and now Sen. Slama is the way white people try to clear the table and pretend that an issue is not an issue,” Chambers said.

One of the day’s more Panhandle oriented relevant votes was LB 1055, a bill that would require counties doing mail-in voting to have an optional in-person voting location. The bill was limited to counties with less than 10,000 people. For many Panhandle counties, the bill wouldn’t change much.

“In this election in 2020, all of us have an outside ballot box drop,” Kimball County Clerk Cathy Sibal said.

In May, the Secretary of State provided counties ballot drop boxes for mail-in voting, anticipating an increase in mail-in votes during the COVID-19 pandemic. The bill also seeks to “secure ballot drop boxes” from tampering, something that Morrill County Clerk Kathleen Brandt was already doing.

“I knew mine was secure because there’s a camera on it that feeds into the sheriff’s office,” Brandt said.

The bill advanced with unanimous approval for a final vote later in the session.

Nearly 65 of the 93 counties in Nebraska have less than 10,000 people, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. That includes eight out of the 11 counties in the Panhandle.

The bill was introduced by Sen. Tom Brewer who did not respond to requests to comment before this story went to print.

Sen. Steve Erdman, who represents six counties with fewer than 10,000 people, declined an opportunity to comment on the bill.

The session continues Tuesday, with session beginning at 8 a.m.