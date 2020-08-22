Little did Dakota Forkner of Lingle, Wyoming, know that picking up someone who needed a ride, would lead to the guy stealing his pickup.

Jody Lynn Haymon is charged with 11 counts, nine of which are felonies. He is charged with two counts of aggravated burglary; two counts of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude and officer; one count of interference with a police officer, and two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance. According to court documents on July 20 around 4 p.m., Forkner gave Jody Lynn Haymon, 26, a ride to town, and when he wasn’t watching, Haymon allegedly jumped in the driver’s seat of his Chevrolet pickup, which was pulling a trailer with a red Dodge pickup, and took off. When interviewed, Forkner told a Goshen County Sheriff’s deputy that he had noticed that Haymon had a knife on him and that there was an AR-15 in the Chevy pickup with a full magazine.

The deputy located the vehicle approximately at milepost 108 on Highway 85. A second Goshen County Sheriff’s deputy was pulling onto the shoulder of the road in the northbound lane, when Haymon is accused of heading directly toward him, going over the center line readying to ram him and turning back into the southbound lane at the last moment.

According to the affidavit, Haymon swerved the stolen vehicle into oncoming traffic several times during the pursuit, which exceeded 80 MPH. Officers proceeded to follow the vehicle through the town of Lingle, at 40-plus MPH.

Authorities set up spikes at milepost 99, but Haymon took a U-turn to avoid the vehicle being disabled and the pursuit continued until authorities were eventually able to apprehend him after the man eventually came to a stop and fled on foot for about 100 yards.

Deputies searching the vehicle allegedly located methamphetmine and marijuana in the vehicle. During the pursuit, a Goshen County Sheriff’s vehicle sustained damage and Forkner’s vehicle was also damaged.

Haymon appeared before Judge Nathan Hibben in Circuit Court on July 20, where the case was bound over to Eighth Judicial District Court. Bond was set at $100,000 cash. Haymon’s defense attorney was listed as Denny Harts.