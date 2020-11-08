Local author releases first book in new children’s series

When an old typewriter types a question to you, the only natural thing to do is to write back an answer. At least, that’s what Cat did in local author Lauri Matisse’s latest book “The Music on the Water,” the first book in the “Cat’s Curious Capers” series.

Matisse, who grew up in Scottsbluff and moved away for her career in architecture design, has recently released her latest book. She published the book, which is also her first children's novel, shortly before moving back to Scottsbluff to help reopen Prairie Studio on Broadway.

The book is about a curious 11-year-old inventor who discovers a typewriter in her new “creep-a-zoid” opera house in Maine that ends up transporting her back to Nebraska in 1888. The book chronicles her adventure as she learns more about Nebraska and the stories of people of that time period.

“I had a character in mind and I had a title in mind, and that’s about it,” Matisse said. “It was like a book that I let the character take me where she wanted to go. I had never really done that before.”

Matisse said her best review of the book so far came from a 10-year-old girl who lived in her apartment complex in Arkansas.