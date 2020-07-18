Cynthia Hamilton has always had a fun spirit. Today, she tries to keep a positive attitude, but that spirit has been tested.

An emergency room visit in mid-December revealed an abscess, and the process of draining the abscess revealed a number of fistulas, permanent abnormal passageways between two organs in the body or between an organ and the exterior of the body.

The fistulas had allowed infection to spread as fecal matter was routed to her organs instead of being disposed of as the body normally should, nearly killing her. A few hours later, emergency surgery was performed, followed by a six-day hospital stay.

Further procedures revealed that Cynthia had severe fistulizing Crohn’s disease with perianal abscess, and treatment was started, including setons, a piece of surgical thread that is used to help a fistula drain properly and heal. Cynthia’s doctor told her and her husband, Glen, that it looked like a bomb had gone off inside her.

Now, six surgeries later, Cynthia is still in pain, still in recovery, in need of more procedures and unemployed. She had just started a new job in December, but her new employer was unable to hold her position for her due to the excessive absences. Her insurance was canceled at the end of May, but a financial assistance program through Johnson and Johnson will help with the bills for up to a year.

There is no explanation for why any one individual may develop Crohn’s or any of the other conditions Cynthia is experiencing. An autoimmune deficiency is part of the issue, and Cynthia said there is some belief that the condition may be hereditary.

It seems every time Cynthia thinks things are improving, something else pops up.

“It is unreal how much my life has changed for nothing,” she said, fighting back tears. “I get so angry, I can’t stand it. I spend days bawling my head off, which thank God for anti-depressants. I don’t know why this happened.

“Everybody says, ‘It’s not your fault, you didn’t do anything, you can’t control it.’ But I still have that thing of what if I wasn’t a smoker? What if I didn’t eat junk food? What if I didn’t drink soda? All the things that I just did that I knew were crappy for me, would it still have happened? They tell me, yes, it would have because your immune system doesn’t like you, and it’s going to attack you anyway.”

Random foods are prone to aggravate Cynthia’s symptoms. Things such as lettuce and other vegetables and red meat have caused issues. The problem is that there is no rhyme or reason to what will cause problems for any given person with Crohn’s. Each individual is likely to have different reactions to different foods. The Hamiltons have tried a number of different foods, including baby food.

So, what is Cynthia able to eat? Rice, bananas and one type of meat.

“You’re going to love this,” she said. “Chicken. I hate chicken with every fiber of my being. I have never liked chicken. Chicken is just fine (internally), but I’m in hell.”

Beef, unless it’s finely ground up is a no-go.

“Which just sucks,” Cynthia said. “I’m from Montana. What do you think I want for dinner?”

Glen said the process has been difficult to watch as the woman he has been with for 27 years struggles on a daily basis with pain and what they refer to as a “mental fog” that often times keeps her from remembering things or thinking straight. Having to use the restroom up to 30 times a day makes it nearly impossible to plan anything or to go out. Even watching a movie without taking breaks is a challenge.

“It completely and utterly has changed our life in a degree you can’t even imagine,” Glen said. “It is unbelievable how devastating it is in ways you don’t even think about, just simple stuff you normally do as a couple. ... There is the stir crazy, the isolation. We bought a puzzle so she’d have something different to do, but she can’t sit to do a puzzle, which makes it more frustrating. You know, there’s only so much TV you can watch.”

Not being able to go out and do the things Cynthia and Glen love has been difficult.

“I used to do stuff,” Cynthia said. “I was active. I had fun with the roller derby. It didn’t matter, I was always doing something, right or wrong.”

As an extra hurdle, Glen’s job is that of manager at Scottsbluff’s Reel Lux Cinemas, which is currently in its second shutdown of the coronavirus pandemic. They closed early on under restrictions from the governor’s directed health measures before reopening for a couple of weeks, only to shut down again. Audiences were not returning to the theater due to the combination of pandemic fears and the fact that studios are releasing very few new movies.

“We have been very frugal,” Glen said of how he and Cynthia have managed financially.

The pain, Cynthia said, becomes unbearable at times. Even though she has pain medication available, she’s reluctant to take it, even afraid at times because she can’t remember if she’s already taken something and doesn’t want to take too much as a result of what the Hamiltons refer to as the “pain fog” that makes the “brain fog.”

“If (Glen) is not home, sometimes I’m just at the top of my lungs,” Cynthia said, emphasizing that her faith has been vital in getting her through each day, “and I yell at God. ... I pray so much, but I’m not always nice. Me and the big guy, we’re kind of a little rocky right now. I know there’s a reason, but I’ll be darned if I understand it.”

A couple of online support groups have helped Cynthia by offering stories from others battling with the same circumstances. However, with each person’s experiences being different, there is no one-size-fits-all solution.

“This is the worst thing I’ve ever done,” Cynthia said. “I would not wish this on my worst enemy. And I feel bad because I was like everybody else, you hear Crohn’s, and you think it’s a poop joke. You don’t really think, ‘Hey, this is a serious disease that affects millions of people, and it can kill you.’”