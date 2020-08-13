LOOKING BACK: Building a home on the range

Last week I introduced readers to the life and times of Idah McComsey, pioneer homesteader, union shop printer and friend to Dr. Georgia Arbuckle Fix.

In the recollection of her life set down in A.B. Wood’s book “Pioneer Tales,” she also shared knowledge like how to subdue the raw prairie. And she set down a useful lesson in early prairie architecture — how to build a sod house.

Idah wrote that younger generations would find the skill helpful. After all, if a “soddy” were not properly built, the structure would sag and crumble back into the earth from which it was raised.

The first step was the men’s responsibility, as Idah wrote they would “plow up some ground that was good, black soil with plenty of grass on it.” That type of soil was usually found along the river banks.

Sod strips were cut to a length of about three feet and laid in the same manner as bricks for a brick wall. The building material was sometimes called “prairie marble.”

While the sod strip bricks were being laid down, builders needed to pay close attention because the foundation had to be level and the walls kept perfectly true.

The sod strips were built up as four walls until they reached the tops of where the doors and windows would be located.

From there, timbers were set across the place where the doors and windows would be placed. Then more sod would be used to build up the walls about another six inches to allow for settling.

The next step was to cut out the space for the doors and windows. This would take some effort, as the sod walls were about three feet thick.

The sod walls were continued upward at the ends to form the gable. A large cedar ridge log, in the range of 30 to 40 feet long and 18 inches to 2 feet through the ends, was placed on the gables.

So from where did the lumber come? It was harvested south of Gering in what is now called the Wildcat Hills.

Once the ridge log, often called a ridge pole, was set on the gables, the roof was the next step to be completed. In her writings, Idah said smaller cedar poles were laid along the side walls to act as rafters. A layer was brush was placed on the rafters before another layer of sod (grass side down) was closely fitted over the brush.

Side note: Sometimes the top sod layer was placed grass side up. During the spring and summer, the roof would become a garden of grass and weeds.

That was followed by another layer of sod, placed the same way as the first. The joints had to be carefully overlapped with the first sod layer.

The final step was to scatter a layer of clay over the top to repel water from rains or melting snow.

Careful overlapping of the sod strips for a solid fit during construction was important. Otherwise the homesteader would have break out every pot, bucket and pan to catch the dripping water coming through the roof during a rainstorm.

Those who could afford to buy tar paper would line the roof with it and forget about the problem of a leaky roof. But most homesteaders kept a variety of sizes of pots and pans handy for when the rains came.

One of the advantages of a soddy was the prairie marble itself. Like a cast iron skillet, it would hold an even temperature over time. With three-foot-thick walls, the house was always warm in winter and cool in summer.

There were disadvantages to a soddy as well. One was that the roof was a great place for rats, snakes and other vermin to hide.

That problem was remedied by lining the inside walls with sheeting that was tacked overhead to form a ceiling. That kept dust and the odd vermin from falling from the roof onto those inside.

As I read Idah’s account of how to build a soddy, I realized the process was very similar to erecting a brick wall.

With the sod serving as both mortar and walls, our early homesteaders used the earth itself to build some of their first shelters against the elements on the wide, sweeping prairie.