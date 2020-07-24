LOOKING BACK: GOP splits the sheets

In the late 1990s, I remember reading about the time when raucous factions within the American Reform Party (formed by Ross Perot) came apart during their presidential convention. Each group ended up going to separate ends of their convention center meeting place to nominate two separate candidates.

Splits within a political party aren’t that unusual, no matter the era when they took place.

Nebraska Republicans, usually thought of as unified on most issues, were far from it in Scotts Bluff County as a snub from 1899 spilled over into the next century.

It all started in 1899 when Republican Robert G. Walsh of Gering was elected county sheriff. Two years later, just as his first term of office was coming to an end, Walsh packed up and, like so many others, moved north to the new town of Scottsbluff.

Politics shouldn’t have entered into a personal decision, but it did.

Many of his followers from Gering believed it was a personal snub and took it upon themselves to torpedo Walsh’s chances for a second term. It wasn’t that hard to do, as many of the county’s smaller communities resented the steady growth of the new town north of the river. They were happy to take advantage of any opportunity to kick Scottsbluff in the shins.

In his second book, “Fifty Years of Yesterdays,” Gering Courier founder and publisher A.B Wood admitted he liked Walsh, but his political allies were intent on getting him out of office.

I suppose it was a case of going along to get along.

On the other side of the controversy was Eugene T. Westervelt, publisher of the Scottsbluff Republican newspaper. Many of his editorials mentioned A.B. Wood as one of the ringleaders in the plot to remove Walsh — along with accusing him of “political theft” and “skullduggery.”

When the GOP county convention came around, Gering supporters controlled the proceedings. Walsh was rejected for a second term and Amos W. Hoyt of Mitchell was nominated.

It was a pyrrhic victory, as a fusion of the democrats and the people’s independent parties nominated R.C. Campbell, who defeated Hoyt in the general election by 67 votes out of 686 total votes cast.

Of course, Westervelt’s Republican newspaper blamed the loss on the Gering contingent with Wood as “the boss.”

Republican Party infighting had been pretty messy so far, but things really blew up in 1904, when Mitchell Valley sent two delegations to the county convention.

Records showed that one of the groups, based on an informal call published in Westervelt’s newspaper, met in the afternoon and elected delegates in support of Westervelt. Another call for a second group to meet that evening was signed by the regular precinct chairman.

At the county convention, delegates refused to seat Westervelt, voting to go with H.M. Thornton as county chairman. That refusal became the impetus for Westervelt supporters to walk out.

The four walk-out delegations named Westervelt as their county chairman and he called for a second county convention a week later.

At that second convention on May 14, delegates to the state convention were chosen, along with Westervelt as chairman.

Scotts Bluff County was left with two separate GOP delegations, headed up by two county chairmen. There wasn’t anything major at stake in state or local politics that year, but both groups showed up in Lincoln for the state convention.

After investigating the controversy, the state chairman and secretary determined the Thornton delegation was the legal group. However, the committee on credentials also seated the Westervelt delegates, allowing them to vote.

The two Scotts Bluff County factions came back together the following year, but the friction that had developed left effects that remained for years to come.

Writing much later, Wood said one reason the GOP squabble had long since disappeared was the party’s adoption of the primary system for making nominations.