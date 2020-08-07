COVID-19 has again upended the calendar of events as Legacy of the Plains Museum has canceled its third annual Oregon Trail Wagon Train Cookout.

The event is a continuation of Gordon Howard’s famous cookouts from years ago in the shadow of Chimney Rock. In addition to a steak dinner under the stars, live entertainment was a part of the fun during the event’s first two years.

“This was a super tough decision for us,” said Museum Director Dave Wolf. “We don’t want to put people in compromised positions, especially with handling food. We thought we might be able to do it safely, but things are changing rapidly and we don’t want to wait until the last minute and then have to cancel.”

Wolf said he’s received lots of compliments about the cookout during its two-year run so far and they’re planning to resume the event in 2021.

There was no entertainment scheduled for this year, which helped the museum board decide to cancel the event, even though it’s been the museum’s top annual fundraiser.

Wolf said in the meantime, until the pandemic passes, museum staff will continue to operate on a bare-bones budget while practicing all the direct health guidelines issued by the state for the health and safety of the public.

“We still plan to have the Oregon Trail Days Art Exhibit on Aug. 22 and the public is welcome to come out and see that,” Wolf said. “We’re also having a bake sale to promote our cookbook so we’re planning to have a lot of nice little goodies for that.”

A second bake sale has also been scheduled for Sept. 19 and 20 during the museum’s annual Harvest Days celebration.

“As of now, we’re still planning on having Harvest Days,” Wolf said. “Someone told me we used to have things planned out for months. But things are changing so rapidly that we’re now planning week to week and day to day.”

The museum has other opportunities to support their work. Two quilts will be raffled off with tickets available at the museum.

They’re also raffling off some of the beef from their herd of longhorns, which will include processing. Two halves and four quarters of beef are available. Again, contact the museum for details.

Wolf said the museum has changed dramatically over the past few years. He encouraged people to come out, take a look and maybe consider purchasing an annual membership to the museum.

Once the pandemic passes, museum staff plans to get back to hosting educational events like Hands on History and scheduling more speakers.

“We want to get people back into the museum so we can foster that need and love for history,” Wolf said.