When someone my age starts a sentence with “Remember when ...” young people either cringe or wait in anticipation of the question and the story to follow.

Whether they cringe or anticipate depends on the person asking the question and how interesting the follow-up becomes, so remember this when you start off with a “Remember when.” Have a good follow-up or you’re likely to lose your audience on reputation alone.

Remember when you used to be able to understand the lyrics in popular music? Ask that one today and you’ll lose your audience in a heartbeat.

Remember when the drummer for a successful rock band crashed his car, lost his arm and the rest of the band waited for him to recover and learn to play using only one arm and his feet? There you go. Tell the story of Rick Allen and Def Leppard, and you’ve got some interest there.

Remember when pro athletes appreciated their freedom and stood for it? That will earn some eye rolls and probably spark some animosity. Remember when Rocky Bleier was playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam war? An enemy grenade sent shrapnel into Bleier’s leg, and he lost part of his right foot during fighting in South Vietnam. The motivational and gripping part of the story is when Steelers owner Art Rooney sent a postcard that read, “Rock — the team’s not doing well. We need you. Art Rooney.”

That was all it took for Bleier to commit himself to rehabilitating and returning to his team. That determination brought him back, not only to the NFL, but to another 10 years in the NFL and four Super Bowl rings. That’s a story that will keep attention. If you want to read all of the story, I encourage you to track down a copy of “Fighting Back: The Rocky Bleier Story.” It’s a great book that I read many years ago, and was turned into a movie by the same name.

In the 2020 days of coronavirus, we don’t have to go so far back for a “Remember when” moment. It’s been a little more than four months since COVID-19 shook our world here in the Panhandle. Remember the days when so many businesses were closed down that it was a little eerie to drive around town? I remember taking an afternoon to do a photo shoot, just looking for images that showed the emptiness of town.

My favorite photo from that day was that of a soccer ball left in a vacated playground at Northfield School. To me, that embodied the emptiness of a place where there would typically be kids running, playing, screaming and laughing. Instead, a lone soccer ball, no children in sight.

The hardest-hitting “Remember when” of the past four months came from our 4-year-old grandson Sufjan. As adults, we have a hard time understanding why we can’t go to some of the places we used to go, why we have to wear a mask or why some of our friends and neighbors have fallen ill or even died due to this pandemic. For a 4 year old, it’s even more confusing.

For several weeks there, we had to tell Sufjan and his little brother Niko that they couldn’t play at the playground because of the virus. I don’t know that they totally understood, but they knew that “rona” was why they couldn’t.

One day as Sufjan lay talking with my wife, he asked a simple question that was his little way of saying, “Remember when ...” He said, “Grandma, do you think that some day we can go to the store and just buy stuff?” He missed the simple act of going to the store with us. It’s a little thing for us, but it’s important in his world. Yes, some day Sufjan, things will get back to normal, and we’ll take you to the store and just buy stuff.