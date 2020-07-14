The Midwest SkyView Drive-in received another upgrade on Tuesday. Crews from Superior Construction worked to mount anew, die cut steel screen.

Weather permitting, the project will be completed Wednesday, July 15, in-time for the first show of the week the same night.

Initially, a tarp screen was used when the drive-in was a pop-up event at Legacy of the Plains.

“We had the intention of using that screen out here,” Midwest director Billy Estes said of the SkyView’s current location across from Western Nebraska Regional Airport.

On the last weekend of screenings at the museum, high winds knocked over the shipping containers where the screen hung, damaging the tarp.

The time it would take to have another screen made was about the same as the amount of time it would take to install a metal screen, Estes said.

He said it is the Midwest Theater’s intention to continue holding drive-in movies for several summers, and having a tarp screen would mean having to hang and remove it every season. The steel screen will remain up year-round.

“It’s really about longevity of our operation,” he said.

The steel was donated by B&C Steel, and Estes said he’s excited to have a permanent solution.

The new screen spans just over 40 feet tall and 27 feet wide. While the actual size of the movie may vary due to format, such as letterbox, the screen is the largest in the valley, Estes said.

The first film to grace the screen as part of the Summer Movie Magic series presented by Viaero is “Charlotte’s Web,” a classic story about a pig named Wilbur and the friendships — and sacrifices — that are made in the barn. When Wilbur’s days become numbered, Charlotte, a spider, comes to the rescue. The film is rated G.

On Thursday evening, the series will feature “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.” In the flick, four turtles living in the sewer are transformed into upright, crime-fighting ninja’s. The TMNT are tasked with defeating a villain who was trained by the same sensei, a rat named Splinter. The film is rated PG.

Because “TMNT” and “Charlotte’s Web” are part of the Summer Movie Magic series, there is no admission.

Admission is charged for weekend showings. For Midwest Theater members who show their member cards, admission is $3 per person with a maximum of $10 per car. For non-member, admission is $5 per person with a maximum of $15 per car.

“Trolls World Tour,” rated PG, kicks off the weekend on Friday. It follows the story of Poppy and Branch, who discover that there are six different troll tribes around six different lands and each are devoted to a different genre of music. When two rockers set out to destroy each other, Poppy and Branch must find a way to unite them.

Audience members can take in the story of Freddie Mercury, who was the lead singer of Queen, on Saturday night. “Bohemian Rhapsody” shares the events that made Mercury a rock legend, from Queen’s rise in the ‘70s, to his solo career and a reunion and concert that many consider a major moment in rock’n’roll history.

The film is rated PG-13.

On Sunday, “Overcomer,” will round out the weekend. The movie, which carries a PG rating, revolves around John Harrison, a high school basketball coach, and his team. When a large manufacturing plant shuts down, and people begin to move, Harrison takes on the role of coaching a sport he doesn’t like – cross-country. One runner changes Harrison’s perspective.

Gates open at 7:30 p.m. for all shows, with the movie beginning approximately 30 minutes after sunset. Concessions are available, with two ways to order: walkup and online with car side delivery.

Estes said donations toward the drive-in are still being accepted, which will help with costs associated with the venue. For more information or to make a donation, contact Estes at 308-632-4311 or by email at billy@midwesttheater.com.