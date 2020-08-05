Scottsbluff Police have identified a Missouri man as having been killed after being struck by a train Wednesday.
Sgt. Lance Kite identified the man as Michael J. Nolde, 56, of Missouri. Nolde does have family members who live in Scottsbluff and ties to the area, according to a search of public records.
Police had been called to the scene, the railroad tracks west of Avenue I, at about 6:23 a.m. The man had been struck by a westbound train and was deceased.
Kite didn’t confirm the nature of Nolde’s death, but did say that an investigation at the scene and from information developed by interviewing witnesses, foul play is not suspected.
As law enforcement investigated, train traffic was stopped until about 9 a.m. and traffic on Avenue I and other intersections had to be re-routed.
