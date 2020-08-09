Two miles north of Mitchell on the highway to Agate and Harrison is Scenic Knolls Golf Course. While it appears to be a pretty standard course, it offers some challenges for golfers of every skill level.

At 572 yards, #6 is one of the longest par five holes in the state and features a double dogleg. The approach from the tee to the green on hole #9, another par five at 561 yards, is uphill all the way.

Course Superintendent Aaron Koski said there aren’t many flat putts on the rolling greens and the surrounding thick rough can often make for an uneven lie.

Still, the nine-hole, 36-par course is suitable for golfers at all skill levels as it features many wide open, ball-out areas for beginners.

Built in the early 1990s, Scenic Knolls was designed by noted golf course architect Marty Johnson, who designed numerous other courses around the state.

In an age of COVID-19, the golf course has seen a spike in play. Koski attributes the increase to golfers who may be working from home as a precaution against the coronavirus. As people want to get outside more often, golf becomes a good choice.

“This year we have 76 regular course members, which are up from last year,” Koski said. “We’ve also had about 2,500 others who just came to play a round.”

A former player of note at the Scenic Knolls Golf Course is Mitchell graduate Nate Lashley, who played there during school. He’s currently a member of the PGA Tour.

Even with increased numbers, Scenic Knolls is observing the governor’s health directives for the virus. While other courses limited cart use to one person, the Mitchell course allows for two. Carts are to be kept 30 feet from the greens and tees and groups are limited to a foursome of smaller.

A native of Humphrey, Nebraska, Koski attended Northeast Community College to study turf management. He did an internship at the golf course in neighboring Stanton.

After graduation, Koski worked at the golf course in Basalt, Colorado, for about three years before a job opportunity opened in Kimball. Then two years ago, the superintendent’s position opened in Mitchell.

Koski said that while he’s moved around some, he’s familiar with the area. His mother’s family is from the Harrisburg area. His father, Glen Koski, is currently activities director for the Gering Schools.

According to Koski, the success of any particular golf course is a year-to-year proposition that depends on the overall economy and how people choose to spend their money. However, it’s a solid base of course members that’s essential to their financial success.

In addition to the regular golf crowd, Scenic Knolls hosts about six or seven tournaments each season, including ones sponsored by the Mitchell High School boys and girls golf teams.

“We need tournaments to make money,” Koski said. “But it’s a balance to make sure the course is also available to people who just want to play a round.”

