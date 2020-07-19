A Mitchell man has been accused of the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl and charged by Colorado authorities.

Daniel Hershfeldt, 47, has been charged with sexual assault by a person of trust, a Class III felony, in Logan County, Colorado. He appeared on Wednesday, July 15, in Scotts Bluff County and waived extradition to Colorado to face charges.

According to warrants filed in Scotts Bluff County Court, the FBI and Logan County, Colorado, authorities were involved in an investigation involving a 13-year-old girl related to Hershfeldt that began in June.

During the course of the investigation, authorities had learned of a sexual assault reported to have occurred in Fleming, Colorado. The girl’s father reported he had observed text message conversations between Hershfeldt and the girl.

Authorities conducted a forensic interview with the girl, who alleged she had been sexually assaulted and described the sexual assault. The girl also provided authorities with a handwritten letter that additionally described the assault.

Scotts Bluff County authorities obtained a search warrant for computers, cell phones and other digital data, that belonged to Hershfeldt, and searched the man’s home on July 6. He was also placed into custody and jailed at the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center until he is transported to Colorado.