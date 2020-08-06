Mitchell school district hopes to take low-risk measures when it reopens

Mitchell Public Schools start back up on Thursday, Aug. 13, and the district has not yet officially announced what guideline zone they will begin the school year with.

The district released a return to school guide on July 21, in which they created protocols for four different levels of risk. It ranges from low risk, with temperature checks and encouraged mask-wearing, to extreme risk, with the complete shutdown of the school. The zone the school will be practicing at any given time during the school year is determined by the community’s placement on the Panhandle Public Health District’s COVID-19 risk dial.

According to the PPHD’s assessment of the Mitchell community, they remain in the middle of the moderate risk, or yellow, zone. For Mitchell Public Schools, this places them in their own low risk zone.

“If we were to start tomorrow, we would be green,” Superintendent Katherine Urbanek said.

However, Urbanek said they have not given an official announcement on the zone they will practice on the first day primarily because of the Scotts Bluff County Fair. With the fair happening so close to the start of school, it is hard to say if Mitchell’s current COVID-19 standings will continue the low risk trend.

If the risk levels go up by the time school starts, Urbanek said it still shouldn’t affect parents too much. The start and end times of the school day remain the same in their low and moderate guideline zones. It is what happens during the day that will be different, including stricter procedures for movement about the school and more rigorous cleaning routines.

No matter what zone they will start the school year with, all students at Mitchell Public Schools will be issued masks on the first day, Urbanek said. The low risk zone does not require masks, but Urbanek said they will be strongly encouraged.

“We do understand, whether physical needs or beliefs, that we do have some people who are not comfortable with (wearing masks),” she said. “While we’re in that lower zone, they are optional, but we are actively promoting the use of them.”

Mitchell Public Schools are also offering a remote learning alternative for those who are uncomfortable sending their children back to school, although there have not been many takers so far, according to Urbanek.

The process of coming up with the “return to school” code required a lot of meetings, collaboration and input from multiple people, Urbanek said. Despite the extra work, she said that faculty and staff are glad to be back.

“We’re really hopeful and optimistic that we can have a great start to the year and keep the kids in school,” she said. “We’re all super excited to see the kids.”