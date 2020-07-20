Monument Mall becomes Uptown Scottsbluff

Monument Mall, a fixture in the community since the 1980s, has been undergoing a rebranding initiative and with it a new name — Uptown Scottsbluff.

Andy Weiner, president of Houston-based RockStep Capital, said the rebranding decision came about because they believe the word “mall” no longer reflects what is happening at the company’s properties.

Although the rebranding strategic initiatives have been in the works for the past three years, the timeline was accelerated when the coronavirus hit. In fact, RockStep has been transforming its mall assets to be epicenters of the community since the properties were first acquired.

“With all the destruction from COVID, it was a good time to make the move,” Weiner said. “The word ‘mall’ is no longer appropriate for properties like ours.”

He said in addition to “mall” being out of favor, their properties are transforming to more than just retail space.

“Retail used to be 100% of these properties, but the future is to be a combination of retail with about 40% other uses,” Weiner said.

In addition to the traditional retail and restaurants, other uses could include fitness centers, government and professional office space, hospitality, entertainment centers, and education, such as universities, community colleges and charter schools.

“With a plan for alternative uses, we needed to rename our properties,” Weiner said. “Everyone knows the name downtown, but uptown is more the other area where commerce is located. We also think it has a more positive connotation and better description of what the property really is in a post-COVID world.”

He added the addition of “Uptown” in front of the city where each facility is located also connotes a mixed-use commercial corridor.

The corporate and newly branded outlet websites are already online to reflect the company’s new brand. The Scottsbluff website is uptownscottsbluff.com.

The remainder of the rebranding effort, such as signage, will continue through the end of the year.

In related news, RockStep has been working to bring in a new business or businesses to the Scottsbluff center’s vacant space since Herberger’s department store closed.

During a phone interview from RockStep headquarters in Houston, Weiner said company officials are currently in discussions with other interested companies.

“There are two national retailers that have raised their hand for Uptown Scottsbluff,” he said. “They’re in markets like Cheyenne, Denver and Omaha. We’re negotiating with them now and could have the opportunity next year to fill up some of that vacant space with two new retailers.”