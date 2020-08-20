With the Sept. 26 date for the Platte Valley Companies Monument Marathon fast approaching, race organizers have updated the health and safety measures runners and volunteers will follow in the year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marathon Race Director Jennifer Reisig said runners can access the latest information on the race website, monumentmarathon.com/covid-19.

“We usually have aid station volunteers wearing gloves and face coverings handing out food, water and Gatorade,” Reisig said. “This year, they will have an extended arm with a glass of water or Gatorade so the runners can just grab it as they run by.”

Runners won’t be picking up anything from the tables at the aid stations. That means energy gels won’t be available at the aid stations like in past years. Instead, they will be distributed in the runner bags they receive when checking in.

“One of the big changes this year will happen at the expo the day before the race,” Reisig said. “We’ll be conducting a temperature check on the runners and asking some screening questions.”

The race’s sanctioning body is U.S. Association of Track and Field (USATF). They certify the true, accurate distance of the courses.

Because the Monument Marathon is a sanctioned event, runners can qualify for the Boston Marathon, which was canceled this year as a precautionary safety measure. But a qualifying time for a runner in this year’s Monument Marathon will be accepted for next year’s Boston event.

Reisig said the Monument Marathon organizers will take their cue from USATF, the governor’s directed health measures and from the Panhandle Public Health District (PPHD).

“I had PPHD review our webpage on safety measures last week to make sure they didn’t have any problems with our plan,” Reisig said. “We’re on their approved list of events.”

She said most of the questions she answers from runners are whether the race is still scheduled to run.

“I feel confident what we’ve put in place is going to allow us to have this race. That’s what I tell the runners when they call in.”

Another common question is whether a runner from another state will have to quarantine after the race. Reisig said Nebraska doesn’t have quarantines in place for any other state, but current federal guidelines also rules out runners from other countries for this year.

Because the Monument Marathon hasn’t canceled this year when so many others have, the event has been getting a lot of buzz and publicity in other parts of the country.

“Racing Underground is the company we use for timing the event,” Reisig said. “They told us some races that had safety precautions in place didn’t adhere to them strictly. Those races have been hearing complaints from runners.”

She added that if runners don’t like what they see at the Monument Marathon, the negative publicity could damage an event that has so far received high marks for being well-run.

As of Aug. 19, there are 313 people registered for the Monument Marathon in the full marathon, half-marathon and 5K events. That figure compares with 311 from last year.

Reisig said it’s encouraging to know that registration numbers are holding their own even with so many new safety measures that have to be observed.

“It’s taken a lot of extra time to get ready for this year’s race when a pandemic is still going on,” she said. “It will be worth all the extra work when this event happens on Sept. 25.”