Monument Marathon Results: Half-Marathon winner crosses the finish line

Two familiar faces have crossed the finish line and took the top spots in the half-marathon event of the Monument Marathon.

Alejandro Garcia, of Chappell, won the title with a 01:17:15.

Dylan Stansbury, of Crawford, repeats in the second place spot. Stansbury is another returning face, winning his first marathon at the 2018 Monument Marathon. He returned this year and last year to compete in the half-marathon. He repeats in the second place spot, this year with a time of 01:24:19.

The top female runner is Kathryn Smith, with a time of 01:48:15.

Runners in the top ten of the half-marathon are:

3: Eric Erspamer, 01:29:14

4. Nick Federoff, 01:30:27

5. Mitch Feldman, 01:35:23

6. Matt Henry, 01:36:03

7. Joseph Holmes, 01:36:42

8. Aaron Pierce, 01:37:43

9. Kyle Williams, 01:37:51

10. David Castle, 01:38:24

