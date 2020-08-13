Morrill County Commissioners took a “symbolic gesture” of opposing mandatory directed health measures during its meeting Thursday. The commissioners have become the latest to add their voices to those opposed to mandated masks.

Two out of three board members voted to approve a resolution, Morrill County Clerk Kathleen Brandt said.

Morrill County Commissioner Jeff Metz, who serves as chair of the board, said “It basically is a symbolic statement that we recognize the constitution of the state of Nebraska, the U.S. Constitution as, you know, we are sworn elected officials. We have certain rights that are inalienable and cannot be infringed upon.”

Quoting the resolution, Metz said as a county board, the express intent had been to “both encourage the public to make appropriate virus-related health care decisions for themselves and their families,” while also expressing that the board would refrain from “enacting or supporting on the county level” mandates that “might infringe upon the rights of citizens of Morrill County.” The resolution, in its entirety, is available on starherald.com.

Panhandle Public Health District Director Kim Engel answered questions about the resolution during the health district’s daily briefing Thursday.

“It is disappointing to see a resolution like that where during this time we are really in it together,” she said. “It is going to take all of us, with the same message, going in the same direction, to get control of this virus.”

Morrill County is a member of the Panhandle Public Health District, which has had directed health measures in place since March 30. At that time, Gov. Pete Ricketts put in place directed health measures that required the closures of schools, moved restaurant lobbies to be closed and other measures. In the Panhandle, as in the rest of the state, Ricketts enacted the directed health measures currently in place, using a phased approach. Right now, Morrill County and the 11 other counties are covered by the Panhandle Public Health District, which is tasked with overseeing the enforcement of the state directed health measures.

PPHD has had discussions with the governor’s office and been advised that directed health measures put in place by the state override any measures taken on the county level, Engel said. She expressed concern that the resolution would create confusion for people about the directed health measures.

Basically, Metz said, the county as a board won’t take any action to put into place or support any mask-related or other mandatory requirements. In the resolution, the commissioners cite mandatory mask requirements, mandatory contact tracing, mandatory social distancing, mandatory business closure/curtailment and restrictions on peaceable assembly among the measures opposed.

“It’s my opinion that some of these rights (afforded by the state and U.S. Constitution) have been trampled on,” Metz said. “By certain businesses being forced to close or you couldn’t go to church or gatherings, you know, things like that. I feel it’s a clear violation of the U.S. Constitution.

Mask orders in Douglas County and in Lincoln that Metz said he opposes generated discussion among commissioners about passing a resolution. Citizens should be able to choose for themselves whether to go to church, to wear a mask or to go to a restaurant.

“We’re just saying, leave it up to the folks, you know, the residents of the county to make choices for themselves,” Metz said.

He said knows health officials, such as those at PPHD, have “important jobs to do and I appreciate the work they have done. I just do not think that one size fits all.”

Metz said he feels that citizens in Morrill County have tried to be cautious to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The county currently has the second most cases of the coronavirus in the Panhandle.

Currently, Morrill County has six active cases of COVID-19 and has had a total of 64 cases of the virus. Only Scotts Bluff County has had more cases of COVID-19 in the Panhandle, with 315 total cases reported as of Thursday.

In July, Morrill County had been cited as one of the state’s largest growth centers over a two-week period. With 4,600 people in Morrill County, Dr. Mark Rupp, chief of the infectious disease division at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, compared case numbers to Douglas County experiencing hundreds of new cases daily, according to the Omaha World-Herald. Over an approximately two-week period from June 24 to July 3, Morrill County had 36 positive cases of the coronavirus, according to figures on PPHD’s website, pphd.org.

A rodeo held over the July 4 weekend was also cited as a community exposure site after at least one person attended the event, tested positive for the coronavirus and health officials said the person had not socially distanced or wore a mask while attending various activities at the event. Fortunately, Engel said, no other cases were tied to the event. She said that announcing community exposure sites is only done when officials are unable to identify all persons who were potentially exposed as a cautionary measure for people who attended the event to monitor for symptoms as they may have been exposed.

Bridgeport Public School district was one of the first schools to close in March, after four students and a teacher quarantined after a student from another high school tested positive at the girls state basketball tournament. The district closed before Ricketts’ health measure required school closures. However, the district won’t require masks and is leaning on social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to its re-opening plans.

On the county level, Morrill County Commissioners continued to meet in-person, at a time when many boards moved to online meetings, and most of its county offices remained opened. Only two offices moved to taking appointments for a short-period of time, Metz told the Star-Herald.

Metz said Morrill County Commissioners modeled the resolution after a similar resolution passed by Goshen County Commissioners earlier this month. In Wyoming, some directed health measures there that affect businesses remain more stringent, with restaurants required to enforce spacing, limiting parties to six or fewer and even cleaning guidelines.

The Morrill County board has a history of passing similar resolutions on issues. In January, the Morrill County Commissioners adopted a motion opposing red flag laws and declaring itself a sanctuary county. Some other boards followed, including the Scotts Bluff County Commissioners.

“Like most resolutions at the county level, they’re just statements or issues that we support, like supporting local law enforcement or livestock-friendly programs,” Metz said. “You Know, they really don’t have much teeth. There isn’t any teeth attached to a resolution like this. It’s just a symbolic statement of support for the residents of the county.”

The Star-Herald reached out to Morrill County Commissioner Susanna Batterman, who did vote to oppose the resolution and is a member of the board of health that oversees PPHD. The Star-Herald also reached out to Gov. Pete Ricketts for comment and heard from a representative of his office, but had not yet received comment as of publication.