Morrill High School begins fourth year of house system

Music blared in the gym on Monday, Aug. 10, as incoming seventh graders sat in the Morrill High School gym next to their parents in anticipation to be selected into their new school house.

“I hope I get black,” one girl said, giggling to her friend, referring to House Klaus.

For the past four years, every incoming seventh grader at Morrill High has been sorted into one of four houses (each representing a certain characteristic): Klaus (community), Alaric (strength), Meraki (creativity) and Sabio (wisdom). All students, faculty and staff at the school have their own house as well.

This house system, similar to a certain wizarding school in a popular children’s series, is part of an initiative by Principal Tom Peacock to foster more fun, excitement and fellowship at school.

“We all associate ourselves with being Morrill Lions. We’re all proud of that,” Peacock said at the Monday, Aug. 10 orientation. “But the house system creates a little more time for us to create small little families within our Morrill Lion community.”

While the system resembles that of Harry Potter’s Hogwarts’ house system, the idea actually came from a two-day conference held by The Ron Clark Academy that Peacock, four teachers and the superintendent attended a few years ago.

The Ron Clark Academy is a non-profit middle school in Atlanta, Georgia, that is nationally and internationally acclaimed for its excellence in creative teaching concepts. Peacock said he has adapted a lot of its strategies for Morrill High School.

“Obviously, inner-city Atlanta is a little different than small Nebraska,” said Peacock, who said the academy’s teaching style is different from anything else in his 25+ years in education. “So, we’ve taken some of the key concepts that we really felt like (were) really good.”

The house system has been the biggest adaptation. When Peacock and the other teachers pitched the idea to the rest of the faculty and staff, everyone agreed it would be a good idea and help change the school’s culture for the better, he said.

Through the house system, students can earn points for their house throughout the year via good deeds, good grades, special activities and whatever else teachers and staff deem appropriate. At the end of each quarter, the house with the most points wins an excursion like bowling or roller-skating. The overall winning house at the end of the year gets a trophy with the house name on it and is displayed at the school.

“We pretty much acknowledged and gave points for kids for pretty much anything that was positive, and, of course, they were all doing it for the points to start with, but what we’ve seen over the last three years is that now has become a part of their nature, a part of their culture,” Peacock said. “In the three years we’ve done the house system, our overall culture in the building has just been an amazing transformation.”

The house system is just one part of the new style of teaching and learning Peacock is trying to develop at Morrill High. Some other aspects of this teaching style includes moving away from worksheets and doing more projects, playing music in the classrooms, holding quarterly house competitions and using the first day as a day of fun introduction instead of loading up on syllabi and rules.

“We’re trying to really do a lot more with having a little bit more fun in the classrooms,” Peacock said. “We want this place to be something that’s exciting, and they want to come here; they enjoy being here along with the learning.”

It’s definitely an educational system you don’t often see in rural Nebraska. However, now that it is going into its fourth year, the house system has started to become a part of the community — so much so that the year after it was brought to the high school, the elementary school adopted it also.

Typically, the sorting ceremony, which is done via a spinning wheel, happens at the end of the school year. The sixth graders (incoming seventh graders) would join the high schoolers in the gym, who would be separated by house, and take turns spinning the wheel. Whatever house the student landed in, the gym would fill withe the sounds of clapping, cheering and laughter as the student joins his fellow house members.

This year, the coronavirus put a damper on the big occasion, but it didn’t stop the sorting altogether. After orientation on Monday, students went up one by one to the wheel to take their spin. Some were elated with the house they landed in.

“It won’t be as boring,” said Jaida Gomez, who landed in a house with her friends. “If we do fun stuff, then we’re all together.”

Some were not as lucky as Gomez to land in a house with friends, as Laticia Mendez, Olivia Brown and Reanna Smith pointed out. Even though these three friends did not get placed in the same house, they said they were still excited to make new friends. Brown said was excited to bug her sister, who is in the same house as she is.

Still other students appeared indifferent to the whole process. Peacock said the house system hasn’t completely cured the lack of participation in all students, but it has still been an overall positive change.

“More importantly why we did it is to make everyone feel a part of something,” he said. “You always have those kids who maybe don’t fit in with sports or they don’t fit in with this or that. And so, the house system gives those kids a place to belong.”

Morrill High School begins the school year on Aug. 17.