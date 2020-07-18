Last summer, Morrill resident Shawnae Case took on a project to assure kids at the Morrill Community Pool had some shade from the scorching summer sun. Now the project is ready to go once a contractor is secured.

Case brings her grandchildren to the pool on hot summer days, but had a problem with the kiddie pool.

“Parents and grandparents have to sit on the edge of the pool while holding their children’s hands and that can get extremely hot,” she said when she made the announcement last summer to raise funds to pay for a canopy. “The village board isn’t involved with this so no tax dollars are involved. It’s all being done through private donations.”

While many people told her a canopy was needed at the pool, Case knew it would take some time to raise the $16,000 needed to have the work done.

A year later the canopy project is ready for construction, as soon as a contractor can be hired.

“We just purchased a canopy that will work at the kiddie pool, although that wasn’t part of the original plan,” Case said. “The problem now is that we haven’t been able to find a contractor to put the canopy together. The summer season is pretty busy for most contractors, and complications from the COVID-19 crisis didn’t help.”

Case said Morrill is a very giving community, so it was their involvement that made the canopy possible in the first place.

Large retailers and local businesses donated items for a raffle and the American Legion also helped. But most of the funds were raised by local residents who took their own initiative to get behind the project.

By fall 2019, the group had raised enough to get the canopy project rolling.

“We’ve had great support from everyone,” Case said.

Steel beams supporting a cloth canopy will cover a third of the kiddie pool and extend over the patio to the fence surrounding the pool.

The majority of the kiddie pool will still be exposed to the sun, as well as the west side of the pool for sunbathing.

“Having some shade will provide more comfort for babies, kids and their caregivers,” Case said. “There are no trees in that area of the pool so it can get really hot during the summer.”

Case thanked the community for all the support they gave to make a bit of shade possible at the Morrill Community Pool.

They’re still in need of a contractor to do the build work, which should start in the fall after the pool closes for the season. Call 308-672-7555 for details.