In-person classes, five days a week and temperatures checked throughout the day — those were the big three takeaways from Morrill Public Schools plan to reopen in the fall.

Morrill’s announcement comes first as other districts in Scotts Bluff County set self-imposed tentative deadlines for reopening over the next two weeks.

Schools were some of the first places shuttered by state officials in March when the coronavirus began its deadly rampage throughout the U.S. In March, Panhandle schools went from in-person instruction to distance learning as the state moved from the preparedness phase to the community spread phase, as designated by the CDC.

Joe Sherwood, Morrill Public Schools superintendent, said the district purchased a multitude of infrared thermometers for the testing process. He said students would be tested once they got on to their bus in the morning, or before they entered the building if they were dropped off.

“If they’re above a 100, they don’t get on the bus,” Sherwood said.

Parents would be notified if their student wasn’t permitted because of a temperature check, according to the district’s news release.

Five staff members in each building would sweep through, going from class to class, and give another round of temperature checks, according to Sherwood. If students are above the 100 degree threshold, the student would be put in isolation and checked again in 15 minutes.

If it’s still elevated, a parent or guardian would have to take their child home. “It does seem like an excessive process, but part of this is based on what we’ve done since May 11, when (our) early childhood building reopened,” Sherwood said.

He added that the early childhood building, which had 85 children inside five days a week, allowed staff to work out the process in preparation for the fall.

“Is it going to be a difficult process? I think it’ll be a difficult process. It’s going to take a commitment to try to maintain a healthy community,” Sherwood said. “I think the other side of the risk factor is too great to not respond in a serious fashion.”

Sherwood said the alternative to the strict temperature checking regiment was a hybrid model where students would learn in-person a few days a week and at home the rest. That, or full transition to distance learning until officials can be sure the virus is gone.

Morrill Schools would encourage mask use — but not require them so long as virus conditions remained in the current phase. Cloth masks would be provided to staff and students (over third grade) but staff and students would be responsible for washing them. Both groups would be allowed to bring personal masks as well.

Sherwood said staff would try to encourage mask use by explaining why they work, reflecting the school district’s general attitude of enforcement of the new rules.

“The health and safety of students and staff must be a focus that we hold in very high regard as open in the fall,” Sherwood wrote in the district’s reopening plan. “However, the top priority of our school is and must always remain the education of our students.”

Morrill Schools was first out of the gate, but the county’s other four districts said they’re looking to release plans before the end of July.

The county’s most populous district, Scottsbluff Public Schools, announced Wednesday they intend to release plans on July 31. In the meantime, SBPS said they will review surveys, conduct focus groups and host Board of Education work sessions to determine what the fall semester will look like.