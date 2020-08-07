Whether it be physical or mental health issues, two Nebraska representatives are working to create better resources for people in rural areas.

Sen. Deb Fischer and Rep. Adrian Smith are both working on bills to improve telehealth options.

Smith has been working since before the coronavirus pandemic on legislation that he says would improve telemedicine options in rural areas. One piece of legislation is called the Rush Act and would be targeted to reducing senior hospitalizations.

“Nursing home patients are very fragile, and tend to have very high incidence for emergency room visits,” Smith said. “This would place telemedicine as a conduit, when feasible, to enable a senior to be treated in place rather than having to transport them in an ambulance. It gets to be very expensive, and it can be dangerous for these patients because they are so fragile. Now, with COVID-19, we want to reduce the exposure, so there’s even more reasons now.”

Smith said Medicare does not currently reimburse for telehealth treatments in place.

“Basically, Medicare will only reimburse if you call the ambulance, transport them to the hospital and go from there,” he said. “This would have an immediate savings actually, to be able to treat in place. You would have telemedicine, someone trained on site to link up with an M.D. on the other end. You would get so much of the same access to care without the need to transfer.”

Along with Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Fisher has introduced a telehealth bill in the Senate.

“We know telehealth services are needed, especially in sparsely populated areas across our state,” Fischer said. “We do not have mental health providers readily available across the state of Nebraska. ... Schools need more behavioral health providers. There is just such a shortage. You’re not going to have people, whether they’re in Gibbon or Valentine or Battle Creek, be able to get the assistance they need unless they can use telehealth.”

Use of telehealth services has increased during the coronavirus pandemic, and Fischer would like to see that continue.

“People need to get help in their homes,” she said. “I’ve always been a proponent of being able to have all of these opportunities available to people in Nebraska, no matter where they live. Whether it’s telehealth or distance learning, we should all be able to access those resources.”

Smith said the current administration is working to try to expand telemedicine services. The Trump Administration is looking for opportunities to expand telemedicine through executive order, but that is not always the solution.

“The CARES Act expanded some telemedicine, but on a temporary basis,” he said. “We’re looking at making what we can permanent where feasible and appropriate, but then I’m still pushing the Rush Act.

“Unintentionally, because of some old language and the new CARES language, the CARES Act has reimbursement for telemedicine at a higher rate than an in-person visit in a rural health clinic. That needs to be fixed, and that needs to be done congressionally and not just an administrative action by the Trump Administration.”

Fischer has also introduced the bi-partisan Attain Mental Health Act along with Sen. Christine Smith (D-MN). Fischer said they were concerned for schools and non-profits that may have increased issues, especially in light of COVID-19, but do not have access to federal grants that are available.

“We felt it would be helpful to set up a dashboard so these different groups could find out what’s available to them, how they can apply for it, what agencies they need to work through in order to get those grants,” Fischer said.

She said one national group reported a 65% increase in the number of calls they are receiving for mental health services.

“We know that in Nebraska, suicide is the second leading cause of death for people 19 to 34,” she said. “We need to be able to reach out to individuals and to families and let them get the help that they need because of the stress that they’re under right now because of COVID-19. I think that’s really important, and it’s nice to see that Republicans and Democrats can work together.”