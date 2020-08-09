On Jan. 5, 1937, the Nebraska State Legislature met for the first time in a completely different format: it contained only one legislative body.

A look at the numbers shows that implementing a unicameral cut the cost of government dramatically. Legislative membership went from 133 under a bicameral to 43 in the new single house, a reduction of 70%. The number of committees was also pared down from 61 to 18. In that first year, 581 bills were introduced, compared with almost twice that number from 1936.

Numbers alone don’t tell the whole story. Eighty-three years later, Nebraska remains the only state in the country that has adopted a unicameral form of government.

After all that time, our unique form of government has become so ingrained in the minds of the citizenry that few even think about it. Most would probably never vote to change it. It sets Nebraska apart from the other 49 states.

Unicameral had long history

The move to change to a unicameral legislature wasn’t a sudden or spontaneous decision. The idea had been brewing since 1913 when the Progressive movement in Nebraska lobbied for government reform. One of those reforms was a one-house legislature.

Voters approved the resolution in 1918 by a wide margin, calling for a Constitutional Convention. It indicated that most people thought change was needed.

The Constitutional Convention was called in 1919. A proposal was advanced to have the one-house legislature stand as a separate amendment in the state constitution. The proposal had been defeated after a 43-43 tie vote.

Three other attempts to achieve a one-house legislature also proved to be unsuccessful.

A new champion gets on board

By the early 1930s as the Great Depression began to wreak havoc on the state’s farm economy, a new champion for the common man stepped forward — Nebraska U.S. Senator George William Norris of McCook, who had also served in the U.S. House of Representatives.

During his 40 years in Washington, Norris initiated reform of House rules, anti-injunction laws for labor, and the formation of the Tennessee Valley Authority, which provided electricity to the hardest hit parts of the country during the Great Depression.

So when Norris grabbed onto the idea of a one-house Nebraska Legislature, he went through two sets of tires driving around the state to promote the measure. He cited the two-house system of government as outdated, inefficient and unnecessary.

Norris believed that with a unicameral, government action couldn’t be concealed in conference committees, a common problem in bicameral legislatures. Today, it’s called “transparency.”

Norris would often express his frustrations with a snappy phrase when talking with constituents about the bipartisan state legislature. “They say we have a system of checks and balances,” he would say. “Well, we do. The politicians cash the checks and the lobbyists keep the balances.”

Newspapers push back on unicameral idea

Norris cast a long shadow and is still given credit for single-handedly getting his one-house government proposal approved by the voters in 1934. But not everyone was impressed.

In an editorial from July 28, 1934, Gering Courier Publisher A.B. Wood wrote, “Some folks seem to think that when Senator Norris advocates anything, whatever it is, must be right. We do not.”

In his opposition, Wood referred to the Norris unicameral proposal as a pet idea.

“As a result of experience, we believe two houses are essential as a check against hasty legislation,” he wrote. “We are also of the opinion that better representation would be afforded the people of rural Nebraska than will be the case if the big towns can dominate a smaller body.”

Wood wasn’t alone in his criticism. Nebraska’s newspapers, with the exception of the Lincoln Star, the Hastings Daily Tribune and a handful of weeklies, were unanimously opposed to the Norris proposal.

“Mild indifference by many voters” is how the campaign was described in an editorial from the Beatrice Sun, although the newspaper generally supported Norris.

“One does not hear the subject discussed anywhere. That is not usual of measures which the Nebraska senator champions. His name upon the label is ordinarily sufficient to attract a considerable following of supporters. It has not been the case this time.”

An editorial in the Scottsbluff Star-Herald on June 5, 1934, agreed with the sentiment. The publisher wrote it would take a campaign of education to convince Nebraskans that much of the problem with state government was a bicameral legislature.

However, the editorial acknowledged Norris’ clout.

“If the suggestion for the change had come from some other source of reform, little attention would be paid to it. When Senator Norris puts his prestige behind the amendment, many of his followers feel the urge to follow his leadership, whether they can think of any definite reasons for doing so or not.”

Just prior to the election, a Star-Herald editorial from Oct. 11, 1934, urged the voters to listen to Norris discuss his proposed plan prior to deciding whether to vote yes or no.

But the Star-Herald had made its decision in the Nov. 6 issue: “The one-house legislature contains more of danger to representative government than does our present system. Let’s stay by the ship and vote no!”

A.B. Wood was even clearer in his Sept. 7, 1934, edition of the Gering Courier.

“If you want to aggravate the present stranglehold the big centers have on our law making body, you should vote for it. But if you prefer that the local communities of the state have fair representation you will, as we do, oppose it.”

Nonpartisanship was a sticking point

There was also opposition to the Norris proposal from within the state government.

One of the more controversial elements was his insistence on a nonpartisan legislature. Candidates would not be permitted to list their political affiliation on the ballot and the two candidates with the most votes in the primary would face each other in the general election.

For sitting members of the legislature, nonpartisan meant that no matter whether Republican or Democrat, they agreed to check their ideology at the door and just be state senators.

Also, leadership positions in the new one-house legislature would not be contingent upon party affiliation.

Opponents from within the legislature agreed that nonpartisanship was a worthy goal. However, it would also jeopardize support for the two major political parties.

Despite a lot of pushback, Norris stuck to his insistence of nonpartisanship in the new legislature. And he prevailed.

Does nonpartisanship still work for the Nebraska Legislature? That question has been a subject for debate among Nebraskans since the first unicameral session in 1937.

Once the proposal for a one-house state legislature started to take hold, it didn’t take long for an official campaign to be rolled out.

Unicameral campaign gets underway

It happened on Feb. 22, 1934, at a public meeting in Lincoln. About 800 people showed up to hear George Norris speak on the flaws with bicameral government.

After that, supporters had to gather sufficient petition signatures to get the proposal on the ballot that fall as a constitutional amendment. They had until July 1 to complete the petition process.

Under state law, the measure needed 57,000 valid signatures to appear on the ballot. Supporters turned in 95,000 valid signatures.

A few factors were working in favor of unicameral supporters that year. Of course, one of them was Norris himself. He was acclaimed and respected among most Nebraskans. His support added a lot of credibility to the idea of unicameralism.

Another reason was the general economic situation faced by Nebraska and the nation during the Great Depression. The public believed a unicameral, in reducing the total number of legislators and administrative staff, would reduce the cost of government.

The third reason might have been sheer luck. In addition to the unicameral amendment, two others appeared on the ballot in the fall of 1934. One amendment would repeal Prohibition. The other would authorize pari-mutuel betting, which primarily benefited the horse racing industry in the Omaha area.

All three amendments were approved by wide margins. That led to some people to believe the one-house legislature was swept along into law with getting rid of Prohibition and making gambling legal.

Norris amendment wins big

When the 1934 election was completed, a later analysis revealed that Nebraska voters had approved a one-house legislature with more than 90% support from the state’s precincts and counties. The final vote count was 286,086 for the amendment and 193,152 against, a 60% to 40% margin.

Only nine counties, fairly evenly scattered around the state, rejected the Norris amendment. They included Banner, Arthur, Dundy, Hayes, Keya Paha, Rock, Merrick, York and Clay.

As 1934 came to a close, Gering Courier Publisher A.B. Wood was still skeptical that a one-house legislature provided any particular advantage over its two-house counterpart.

“But because one eminent citizen made it a personal appeal, we have the one-house organization with us,” Wood wrote on Dec. 14. “It is to be hoped that we are mistaken and the new plan will solve a lot of troublesome conditions.”

There were 43 members when state senators in the new Unicameral first met on Jan. 5, 1937. Under the Norris amendment, that number could be expanded to 50 if the need arose.

Norris missed the opening day of the U.S. Congress. He was in Lincoln to address the first unicameral session, speaking on how their one-house legislature could help expand the horizons of representative government across the nation.

Unicameral grows up

Over the past 83 years, the Nebraska Unicameral has gradually grown due to increased population and redistricting. Current membership is 49 state senators, each serving about 32,200 citizens in their districts. Their term of office has also expanded from two to four years.

As of the 2020 session, 13 women are serving as state senators in the Nebraska Unicameral. Like their male counterparts, they’re officially nonpartisan, but represent the entire spectrum of modern political thought.

A question for trivia fans: Who was the first female senator to serve in the Nebraska State Legislature? That would be Nell Krause, who was appointed to fill a vacancy in 1946. She served for seven days during the special session of the Legislature that year.

George Norris’ vision of a one-house legislature has taken deep root in Nebraska. But how has it fared in other parts of the country?

Every so often, political leaders from a number of other states have launched campaigns to create a unicameral legislature, but none have been successful.

Government officials from other states have also visited the Nebraska Unicameral, observing how it works and talking with senators as to whether it could be adopted in their own states.

To date, no one has taken up the challenge and Nebraska remains the only state with a unicameral form of government.