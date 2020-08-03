New competitor does well at fair

Addison Gonzales with the Mitchell Valley 4-H Club made her first appearance in the competition ring at the Scott Bluff County Fair this summer and came away a winner.

Addison showed one pig, for which she was awarded a fourth place ribbon. Her heifer took second place in the market beef show on Thursday. On Friday morning, she was named the reserve champion on showmanship.

“I’ve been showing my heifer this year and I’ve learned the importance of having her and taking care of her every day,” Gonzales said. “It’s a big responsibility to have.”

She said sacrifice and commitment is just part of the process in raising and showing competition livestock.

“It means going to bed early and getting up early,” Gonzales said. “I’ve had to change plans I’ve made with people, but I like raising livestock.”

Addison also listed several reasons why she likes about being involved in the county’s 4-H program. Hanging out with her animals is just one of them.

“It’s also pretty fun to meet new people and learning new things,” she said. “This is my first year showing, so I learned a lot about responsibility. It takes a lot of it to be successful, but if you’re committed, you can do it.”

When the schools open again this fall, Addison will be an eighth grader at Bluffs Middle School.