New council, commissioner elected in Goshen County primary

Goshen County has spoken for their primary picks with 3,504 poll votes and 1,547 absentee votes cast. Altogether, 64.79 %of the registered voters turned up to mark their ballots

For Torrington City Council, Richard Patterson, retired former EWC president won, receiving 921 votes and Dennis Kelly, former councilman, got 797 votes. Those two will fill the seats needed to fulfill the quorum needed for the Torrington city council. Third candidate Eric Sharp received 486. Twenty-three write-ins votes were also tabulated.

Patterson told the Star-Herald, “I am honored by the support of the voters of Torrington in my run for city council and I would appreciate their continued support in the general election. I look forward to getting to work, learning more about the operations of the city, and doing my rest to represent our citizens. We are in challenging times and we have a lot of work to do, but together we can continue to move Torrington forward.”

Come November all three council candidates will run again.

For Goshen County Commissioner, the top pick for primary night was Justin Burkart, winning with 1,179 votes.

“I am humbled and honored to represent the voice of Goshen County residents as commissioner,” Burkart said. “The upcoming years will be a challenge financially, but I am confident we as county will be able to work through that. I am excited that I will be working alongside fellow Commissioners Ellis and Cox and feel that together we will be able to tackle anything. My hats are off to Cecil and Pinky for a hard-fought race.”

Russell “Pinky” Walter received 710 votes and Cecil Sauer, 1,035 votes.

Liz Cheney won the House of Representatives seat with 2,299 votes in Goshen County, which was 79 percent of the vote.

Cindy Lummis won the Senate seat votes in Goshen County with 1,698, which was 61.32 percent of the votes cast.

The number of absentee ballots were up nearly 1,000 compared to 2016.