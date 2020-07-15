COMMUNITY

Community Connections hosting community picnic

On Thursday, July 16, Community Connections is having a community picnic for those new to the area. This event is open to those who have moved to the Scottsbluff/Gering community over the last year or so.

The event will be held from 5-7 p.m., at Frank Park in Scottsbluff,

More information is provided on Facebook @wncommunityconnections or by calling Starr Lehl at the City of Scottsbluff/Economic Development at 308-630-6213. New residents will be able to connect with leaders from local organizations and events by attending. Snow cones provided, and food trucks will be on hand for additional meal purchase.

Community Connections holds four events throughout the year to help new residents find connections in the region. This event is open to families.